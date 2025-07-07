2 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2025

Key Points FuboTV and Groupon have almost tripled in 2025

Fubo scored a juicy settlement and a potential bigger deal with Disney to become the second largest player in live TV streaming.

Groupon has returned to profitability and should get back to posting revenue growth this year.

Dozens of stocks have already doubled in the first half of this year. Many of them are flukes, and some of them will probably be among the biggest laggards of the second half of 2025. As a "glass half full" investor, I want to look at a couple of the doublers that I think can double again before the year is over.

FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) have more than doubled -- nearly tripled, actually -- in 2025. They're in a good place to keep the upticks coming. Let's take a closer look at why Fubo and Groupon aren't likely to go from leaders to laggards in the second half of this year.

1. FuboTV: Up 193% so far in 2025

Shares of FuboTV nearly quadrupled in the first four trading days of the year. It's been a market laggard ever since, but I think the provider of its namesake sports-centric live TV streaming service will come back strong in the second half.

The circumstances behind the stock's skyrocketing start to 2025 are fairly well known, but that doesn't make it any less spectacular. It managed to win an injunction last year, blocking three media giants from bundling their sports programming together as Venu Sports. It also delayed the launch of the bigwig collaboration that was hoping to hit the market at $43 a month. Shortly after the start of this year, Fubo agreed to a $220 million payout from the Venu partners in exchange for dropping its lawsuit. To frame the gravity of the settlement, Fubo began the year with an enterprise value of just $475 million.

It gets better. Disney (NYSE: DIS) also struck a deal to take a 70% stake in Fubo, contributing its much larger Hulu + Live TV platform in the process. Disney's live TV business brings 4.4 million subscribers to the table by the end of March, paying an average of $99.94 a month. Fubo had 1.47 million subscribers at the end of March shelling out a monthly average of $85.37 for the platform. Work the math, and Fubo contributed just 22% of the combined revenue through the first three months of this year, but it's still getting 30% of the company -- and will run the business.

Disney's entire streaming operations turned profitable a year ago, but it's not clear if the same can be said for Hulu + Live TV. Fubo's operating losses are narrowing. Combining the two services in this scalable business model will only make it that much easier to get out of the red.

An important caveat in calling for Fubo to double again in the second half of this year is that the Disney deal isn't expected to close until the first half of next year. The transaction can also fall apart, but even that isn't terrible for Fubo. Disney would have to pay Fubo $130 million if the corporate combination doesn't go through. It already booked the Venu settlement in the first quarter of this year.

Fubo's growth has decelerated, and its guidance for the second quarter calls for its first year-over-year top-line decline. This may not seem like a favorable setup heading into these next six months, but Fubo will either walk away loaded with cash or make the most of the synergies of Disney in its cheering section by next year. It's a win-win scenario that won't pay off until 2026, but sometimes you need to be early and patient to score the biggest gains.

2. Groupon: Up 194% in 2025

Groupon is an unlikely name to have doubled this year, but it also has one of the clearest paths to repeating the feat before the end of the year. It's easy to discount the seemingly fading discounter. It was a dot-com darling in its early days, offering users a platform rich with deeply discounted local experiences. Revenue has now declined for eight consecutive years.

But there is some merit in the retreat. Groupon has bowed out of unprofitable international markets and has backed away from offering physical goods, a low-margin side gig for an otherwise high-margin business model. It's finally starting to turn the corner.

Revenue declined just 4% in 2024, its best top-line showing since 2016. Unit sales declined 11% last year, but price points were higher as gross billings declined 5%. The picture gets brighter if you back out its international softness. North American local revenue was flat for the year, but gross billings rose 8% in the fourth quarter. Its flagship local revenue remained flat in North America in the first quarter of this year, but gross billings growth accelerated to 11%. Perhaps more importantly, analysts bracing for a quarterly loss were surprised by a healthy profit.

Wall Street pros now see a profitable return to marginal revenue growth in 2025. Analysts see bigger jumps on both ends of the income statement in 2026. Like Fubo, Groupon appears to be in a win-win situation. If the economy sputters, businesses will turn to Groupon to drum up leads. Consumers will also return to Groupon to get more bang for their discretionary buck. If the economy thrives, Groupon's positive momentum will continue to shine.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney and fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

