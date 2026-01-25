2 Steps to Take to Collect the Max Monthly Social Security Check in Retirement

Key Points

The maximum Social Security benefit in 2026 is $5,251.

You will need to earn at least the wage base limit for 35 years for the maximum benefit.

Delaying benefits until 70 will maximize the monthly amount you receive.

For 90 years, Social Security has been one of America's most important social programs, providing financial security for retirees in their golden years. It's a safety net that most people pay into throughout their entire careers, and in many cases, it winds up being their only source of income in retirement.

Given Social Security's importance, it's not surprising that so many people are interested in getting the highest possible benefit.

The maximum Social Security benefit in 2026 is $5,251. If you're aiming for that amount (or the maximum amount in any given year), there are two boxes you need to check off.

You will need consistently high career earnings

One of Social Security's more overlooked numbers is the wage base limit. It's the maximum amount of most Americans' salaries that is subject to Social Security payroll taxes (currently 12.4%, split between employer and employee).

Beginning this year, the wage base limit increased by $8,400 to $184,500. This means any dollar earned above that is free from the Social Security payroll tax. For example, if you earn $190,000, $5,500 would be exempt from the tax.

The Social Security Administration calculates your monthly benefit by looking at the 35 years when your earnings were the highest, adjusting them for inflation, and then applying a specific formula.

The first step to receiving the maximum Social Security benefit is to have earned at least the wage base limit in those 35 years that it uses. This is because you would've paid the maximum possible taxes during those years, warranting the maximum benefit allowed at a given age.

Unfortunately, even earning at least the wage base limit for 34 years would disqualify you from earning the maximum benefit. It has to be for 35 years, minimum.

Expect the wage base limit to consistently change

Almost every year, the wage base limit increases, with the amount determined by changes in the national average wage index (NAWI). The NAWI measures the average annual wages for workers covered under Social Security, and if they rise from one year to the next, you can expect the wage base limit to increase.

If the NAWI remains the same or decreases, the wage base limit will remain the same, but never decrease. The only times this has happened were in 2010, 2011, and 2016.

For perspective on how much the wage base limit can change, here are the previous 10:

Year Wage Base Limit 2025 $176,100 2024 $168,600 2023 $160,200 2022 $147,000 2021 $142,800 2020 $137,700 2019 $132,900 2018 $128,400 2017 $127,200 2016 $118,500

You'll have to wait for the maximum benefit

The second step to achieving the maximum Social Security monthly benefit is delaying claiming benefits until you turn 70 years old. This is because each month you delay claiming benefits past your full retirement age increases them by 2/3 of 1% monthly (8% annually).

Assuming your full retirement age is 67 -- which is the case for anyone born in 1960 or later -- delaying benefits until 70 (the latest age they'll continue to increase) would result in around a 24% increase to your monthly benefits.

Even if you meet the income requirement, claiming anytime before 70 means you wouldn't receive the maximum possible benefit. It requires patience, but it's by far the easiest of the two requirements. According to the Social Security Administration, only around 6% of people earn above the wage base limit. Now, imagine how many fewer manage to do it for 35 years.

So, even if you're not eligible for the maximum benefit, just know you're in good company with tens of millions of other Americans.

