2 Solid Mutual Funds to Buy on Steady Growth in Retail Sales

Retail sales slowed in September, but the sector’s northbound journey continued. The sector has shown immense resilience over the past several months despite inflationary pressures and rising prices.

The Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates twice since September and is widely expected to implement another cut in December, which could further boost the sector. Also, the ongoing holiday season is likely to drive consumer spending and help the retail sector.

Given this situation, retail and discretionary funds are looking increasingly attractive for investment. Funds such as Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio FSRPX and Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio FSCPX could be smart investments.

Retail Sales Continue to Grow

Total retail sales for September reached $733.3 billion, up 0.2% month over month and 4.3% year over year, the Commerce Department said last week. While this fell short of the consensus estimate of 0.4% rise, the sector has shown steady growth in 2025, with total retail sales from July through September up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

This came after a 0.6% rise in retail sales in August. Factors such as a weak labor market and a four-year-high unemployment rate contributed to the slower growth in September, along with higher goods prices.

The Fed’s two rate cuts of 25 basis points in September and October have somewhat eased the burden on consumers, though inflation remains elevated and consumers continue to spend cautiously. Markets now price an 87.2% probability of another 25-basis-point cut in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The holiday shopping season has also started on a positive note. Online sales, driven by AI, surged on Black Friday, with shoppers spending a record $11.8 billion, a 9.1% increase year-over-year, according to an Adobe Analytics report cited by Reuters.

Also, Mastercard SpendingPulse reported a 10.4% year-over-year jump in online sales on Black Friday, while in-store sales grew only 1.7%. This solid start suggests that the holiday season may continue to support retail growth in the coming weeks.

2 Best Choices

We have selected three mutual funds with significant exposure to the retail and discretionary sectors. The funds carry either a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and are poised to gain from the above factors. Moreover, these funds have encouraging three and five-year returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is within $5000.

We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors in identifying potential winners and losers. Unlike most fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance but also the likely future success of the fund.

The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio fund aims for capital appreciation. FSRPX invests a large portion of its assets in the common stock of companies engaged in merchandising finished goods and services, primarily to individual consumers.

Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio fund has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, FSRPX has returned nearly 16.1% and 9.4% over the past three and five-year periods, respectively. Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and its annual expense ratio is 0.64%, which is lower than its category average.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the manufacture or distribution of consumer discretionaries. FSCPX uses the fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, for its decisions.

Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio fund has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. Specifically, FSCPX has returned nearly 20.7% and 11.5% over the past three and five-year periods, respectively. Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.69%, which is below the category average of 1.05%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

