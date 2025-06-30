2 Social Security Changes Retirees Need to Know About in 2025

Social Security can make an enormous difference in the average American's retirement. A whopping 62% of current retirees say their benefits are a major source of income, according to a 2025 poll from Gallup, with an additional 24% relying on their checks as a minor income source.

As the program changes, then, it's a good idea to stay up to date on how it could affect your monthly income. Some changes, like the annual cost-of-living adjustment, can increase your benefits. Others, though, might have a more negative impact on your checks.

As we approach the halfway point of 2025, here are two important changes this year that could have a dramatic effect on your Social Security.

1. The trust fund situation has changed

Every year, the Social Security Administration Board of Trustees releases an updated report on the status of the program's two trust funds -- the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance fund and the Disability Insurance fund.

Part of that report includes when the trust funds are expected to run out, as well as how that might affect beneficiaries.

Last year, both trust funds were projected to run out by 2035. At that point, Social Security's income sources would be enough to cover only around 83% of scheduled benefits, resulting in potential benefit cuts of around 17%.

This year, though, brings some not-so-good news. The two trust funds are now expected to be depleted by 2034, at which point income sources will probably cover only around 81% of future benefits. In other words, not only might benefit cuts happen one year sooner than expected, but the cuts themselves could be deeper, too.

Keep in mind that even if the trust funds do run out, it won't affect your benefit amount until 2034, assuming nothing changes. But if you're currently retired or plan to retire in the next decade, it may be wise to start planning for these potential cuts in case Congress can't come up with a solution before then.

2. There's good news if you're working while on Social Security

One of the more positive changes to Social Security in 2025 is that the earnings limits have increased, meaning you can work more without facing benefit reductions.

If you're collecting benefits while still working and haven't yet reached your full retirement age (FRA), your benefits could be drastically reduced or even withheld entirely. Whether you'll face reductions will depend on your age and your earnings from your job.

In 2024, those who were under their FRA were subject to an annual income limit of $22,320 per year. For every $2 you earned over that limit, your benefits would be reduced by $1. In 2025, however, that limit has increased to $23,400 per year. Those who will reach their FRA this year also saw an increased income limit for 2025.

Circumstance Income Limit: 2024 Income Limit: 2025 Benefit Reduction If you're under your FRA this year $22,320 $23,400 $1 for every $2 over the limit If you'll reach your FRA this year $59,520 $62,160 $1 for every $3 over the limit

Higher income limits mean you can keep more of your Social Security if your income remains unchanged. For example, say you're working part-time in retirement and earning $25,000 per year. In 2024, that would have been $2,680 over the annual limit, reducing your benefits by around $112 per month. But in 2025, that same income is only $1,600 over the limit, reducing your benefits by only $67 per month.

Potential changes to keep on your radar

Social Security is a hot-button issue in Washington, and new bills could directly affect millions of beneficiaries. While these changes aren't law yet, it's a good idea to stay informed.

For example, despite President Trump's campaign promises to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits, these tax cuts are no longer part of his "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" currently being debated in Congress. However, a proposal within the reconciliation bill could offer seniors an extra tax deduction instead.

Again, these are just proposals for now. As of this writing on June 28, the bill has not passed. But more laws affecting Social Security could be on the horizon, and the more informed you are, the better you can prepare.

