2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch In November 2023

The semiconductor sector is a vital component of the global tech industry. It includes companies that design and manufacture semiconductors, a key element in electronic devices. These tiny chips are the brains of modern electronics, from smartphones to electric cars. This sector is known for its innovation and rapid growth, driven by constant technological advancements.

Investing in semiconductor stocks offers the potential for significant growth. However, it comes with volatility due to market and technology shifts. Investors should be aware of factors like global supply chains, innovation cycles, and consumer demand. These can greatly affect stock prices. Companies in this sector range from established giants to emerging innovators, each offering different investment profiles.

For those looking to invest, a balanced approach is crucial. Consider the company’s market position, technology, and financial health. It’s also important to stay informed on industry trends and global economic conditions. These can have a big impact on the sector’s performance. Given this, here are two semiconductor stocks to check out in the stock market this week.

Semiconductor Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

(NASDAQ: AMD) Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a multinational semiconductor company known for its high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. AMD’s products include microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, embedded processors, and graphics processors for servers, workstations, personal computers, and embedded system applications.

At the end of October, AMD announced a beat for its third quarter 2023 earnings results. Diving in, the company notched in an EPS of $0.72, with revenue of $5.80 billion. This came in higher than analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $0.68 per share, and revenue of $5.40 billion. In addition, revenue grew by 4.22% versus the same period, the prior year.

In the last month of trading, AMD stock has risen by 10.39%. Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s afternoon trading session, shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock are trading down on the day by 1.98% at $117.52 a share.

Intel Corporation (INTC Stock)

Next, Intel Corporation (INTC) is a global technology company, known for its central role in the development of microprocessors. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of products that power a vast array of computing devices. From personal computers and servers to cloud infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Just last month, Intel also reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, Intel announced Q3 2023 earnings of $0.44 per share, with revenue of $14.16 billion. This is compared to Wall Street’s estimates which were an EPS of $0.19, along with revenue estimates of $13.48 billion.

Looking at the past month of trading action, shares of Intel have gained by 11.43%. While, during Wednesday’s power hour trading session, shares of INTC stock are up 3.38%, trading at $40.74 a share.

