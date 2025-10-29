2 Robotics Stocks Riding the Sensor and Medical Boom

Key Points

Robotics companies building enabling systems like sensors and LiDAR attracted $1.6 billion in 2025, as every robot needs vision capabilities.

Medical robotics shows the clearest path from startup to profitability, with surgical automation growing 56% annually in emerging procedures.

Two stocks offer exposure to the pick-and-shovel robotics infrastructure play and a high-growth surgical platform expanding beyond its initial niche.

10 stocks we like better than Ouster ›

The robotics boom isn't just about the robots themselves. The sensors, vision systems, and specialized surgical tools enabling robotic operations represent massive markets that often get overlooked while investors chase humanoid headlines.

F-Prime Capital's "State of Robotics" report shows enabling-systems companies attracted $1.6 billion in 2025 investment, up from $1.4 billion in 2024. These are the pick-and-shovel play LiDAR sensors, vision systems, and control hardware that every robotics company needs, regardless of their specific application.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Meanwhile, medical robotics continues demonstrating the sector's most proven business model. Surgical platforms generate recurring revenue from procedures, avoid the deployment challenges facing warehouse and defense robots, and benefit from favorable reimbursement dynamics as hospitals invest in automation.

Two smaller robotics stocks capture these opportunities: a LiDAR company, with a stock that quadrupled over the last 12 months as robotics deployments accelerated, and a surgical robotics platform growing revenue at a breakneck pace as it expands into high-volume procedures.

The robotics vision infrastructure play

Ouster (NASDAQ: OUST) manufactures high-resolution LiDAR sensors used across autonomous vehicles, industrial robots, and smart infrastructure. The $2 billion company generated $126 million in revenue over the last 12 months, up 26% from the prior-year period.

The stock has surged 373% over the last 12 months as investors recognize LiDAR's growing role in robotics deployments. The technology is increasingly used in autonomous vehicles, warehouse automation, and industrial applications where precise 3D mapping provides advantages over camera-only systems.

Ouster's digital LiDAR architecture claims cost and performance advantages over traditional mechanical systems. The company argues that as production scales, its approach delivers better gross margin while remaining price-competitive for customers deploying thousands of units.

Current losses reflect typical hardware scaling dynamics-heavy research and development (R&D) and manufacturing investment ahead of volume ramp ups. The company has burned through cash, building capacity for anticipated demand from autonomous-vehicle deployments and industrial automation.

As robotics deployments scale across multiple sectors, sensor suppliers with proven technology benefit, regardless of which specific robot platforms win. That's the infrastructure play, which just happens to be Ouster's speciality.

The high-growth surgical robotics platform

Procept Biorobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT) builds the Aquablation robotic system for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, an enlarged prostate condition affecting millions of men. The small-cap company generated $275 million in revenue over the last 12 months, up 56% from the prior year, as procedure volumes accelerated.

The system uses robotics and real-time imaging to deliver water jet therapy, offering advantages over traditional surgical approaches in precision and recovery time. Each system placement creates recurring revenue from disposable handpieces used in procedures, similar to Intuitive Surgical's razor-and-blade model but in a focused urology application.

Growth comes from both new system installations and rising procedure volumes on existing systems as urologists gain experience and confidence with the technology. Insurance reimbursement supports adoption, removing a common barrier for novel surgical approaches.

Procept chose one high-volume procedure and built a superior solution instead of spreading resources across multiple surgical specialties. That focus is paying off as hospitals expand adoption, driving healthy levels of revenue growth.

The robotics infrastructure opportunity

Ouster provides infrastructure that every robotics deployment needs, with stock performance already reflecting optimism about the sector's growth trajectory. Procept offers high growth in proven surgical robotics, though with profitability still ahead and a narrower market focus than category leaders.

These two robotics pioneers capture different opportunities than the established leaders -- higher risk, higher potential reward, and exposure to the enabling technologies and emerging platforms that could define the next phase of robotics deployment. As such, prospective buyers should carefully consider position sizing.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ouster right now?

Before you buy stock in Ouster, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ouster wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,569!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,286!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.