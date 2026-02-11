2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

These tech stocks sell products and services that are key to the artificial intelligence boom.

High demand has driven revenue growth at both companies.

If you're looking for growth in 2026 and beyond, it's a fantastic idea to add a few technology stocks to your portfolio. These players are leading innovation in many areas, and therefore, they're well-positioned to advance over the long term.

You could choose stocks that have stumbled, offering you a bargain price, or you might select stocks that are roaring higher, offering you incredible momentum. It's a great idea to use both strategies, picking up a few deals and adding a couple of high-powered performers to your portfolio.

Here, I'll suggest two unstoppable players, companies that are ideally placed to benefit from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may seem like an obvious choice, and that's the reason why it's important to point out this stock. Some investors may see it as "yesterday's AI stock" and aim to look elsewhere for a future winner. While there surely are many young AI companies to discover, Nvidia remains a pillar of the industry -- and has plenty of room for additional gains even after the stock's increase of more than 1,100% over the past five years.

As cloud service providers and others invest in AI infrastructure, Nvidia, the world's leading AI chip designer, is likely to see increasing demand. Nvidia last year predicted AI infrastructure spending would reach into the trillions by the end of the decade. And the company continues to speak of high demand for its chips and related products. So right now is a fantastic time to own Nvidia shares.

2. Nebius

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) is another company that may benefit from AI needs now and in the years to come. It offers something that's in great demand: capacity for AI workloads. Customers turn to Nebius for access to AI chips as well as a variety of managed services. This has proven popular, as in the recent quarter, Nebius said it sold out of capacity and signed contracts with big names such as Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

And this has translated into strong growth, with revenue soaring in the triple digits. Nebius stock has advanced 124% over the past year, but considering the revenue momentum, this stock still could have plenty of room to run.

Of course, Nebius must invest heavily to build out infrastructure to keep up with this growth, and that makes it a riskier bet than a company like Nvidia. But for investors who don't mind a bit of risk, Nebius makes an exciting investment right now, and one that could deliver explosive growth in 2026 and beyond.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

