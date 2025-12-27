2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Figma could continue to pull developers away from Adobe.

CoreWeave will lock in more AI companies with its cloud-based GPUs.

Both stocks appear reasonably valued in relation to their growth potential.

As the market hovers near its all-time highs, investors might be reluctant to chase the market's hottest growth stocks. Sticky inflation, trade wars, geopolitical conflicts, and other macroeconomic headwinds could all drive investors back toward more conservative investments.

However, investors who can afford to hold their stocks for at least a few years shouldn't fret too much over those near-term headwinds. Instead, they should accumulate some promising growth stocks with longer-term secular tailwinds.

Here are two stocks that fit this description: Figma (NYSE: FIG) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Both of these companies are growing rapidly, exposed to the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market, and trading at reasonable valuations. Let's see why they could be great stocks to buy and hold in 2026 and beyond.

Figma

Figma, a developer of cloud-based user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design tools, is growing like a weed. In 2024, the number of customers generating at least $10,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 45% year over year to 10,517, and the cohort's net dollar retention rate expanded by 12 basis points to 134%. Its total revenue rose 48% to $749 million.

Figma's cloud-based tools can natively run within a web browser without requiring local software installation, making them more lightweight and scalable than older UI/UX development tools from Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and other software makers. It also provides cloud-based collaboration tools that enable multiple users to work on the same project simultaneously in real-time. It offers a free tier for individuals and small teams, as well as a paid tier for larger organizations.

Adobe nearly bought Figma for $20 billion in 2022, but antitrust regulators scuttled the deal. Today, Figma has a market cap of $19 billion -- which might seem a bit pricey at 15 times its 2026 sales. However, its robust growth rates could support that premium valuation.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect Figma's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 27% to $1.53 billion as it narrows its net loss from $732 million to $331 million. Its new AI-powered creation and workflow tools, third-party integrations, and overseas expansion should fuel that growth.

CoreWeave

CoreWeave was once an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) mining company, but the 2018 crypto crash drove it to abandon that business model and repurpose its GPUs for remotely processing machine learning and AI tasks. It now operates 33 data centers, all loaded with servers running on Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) high-end data center GPUs, across the U.S. and Europe.

By outsourcing those AI tasks to CoreWeave's cloud-based GPUs, large AI software companies can avoid the need to install their own on-site servers and purchase Nvidia's expensive GPUs. CoreWeave's dedicated AI infrastructure can process AI tasks roughly 35 times faster and 80% more cost-effectively than larger and more diversified cloud infrastructure platforms.

In 2024, CoreWeave's revenue surged 738% to $1.92 billion. From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue to grow at a CAGR of 116% to $19.2 billion and turn profitable by the final year. Its massive AI infrastructure deals -- with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), OpenAI, and other AI software giants -- should support that growth as it opens more even data centers. As its scale improves, its gross margins should expand as operating costs decline.

With a market capitalization of $38.1 billion, CoreWeave's stock appears surprisingly affordable at three times its projected 2026 sales. The near-term concerns about its rising debt and ongoing dilution -- which are necessary to fund its expansion -- are likely compressing its valuations. However, it could command a significantly higher valuation if its ambitious expansion plans are successful.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Ethereum, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Figma and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe, short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft, and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.