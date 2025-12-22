2 Reasons Why Aave Plummeted 15% This Weekend

Key Points

A key proposal has been moved to Snapshot in unilateral fashion by the Aave team.

This is a critical proposal that many in the Aave community appear to be in uproar over.

With a large whale selling a significant stake in this project, retail investors appear to be scrambling to follow suit.

Over the course of the past weekend, leading borrowing and lending protocol Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) plunged 15%, the most significant downside move among any of the top-50 tokens I track on my watch list. Most of this movement has occurred over the past 24 hours, with Aave's decline during this period (as of 1:30 p.m. ET) amounting to 10.2%.

With the overall market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies having appreciated by 1.4% over the past day, this represents a significant divergence from broader trends.

And as many investors may correctly presume, some key token-specific tailwinds are driving severe selling behavior as a result.

Let's dive into what's moving the needle for Aave today.

Two key catalysts driving investor concern

The biggest catalyst driving Aave lower actually took place this morning, with Aave Labs reportedly moving a proposal around brand-asset control to Snapshot for token holders. This vote, expected to give AAVE token holders control of Aave's domains, social handles, naming rights, and other underlying brand assets, is a contentious one.

That's because this vote could alter the DAO structure underpinning Aave and change DAO-controlled legal structures, which may impact recourse in the event brand assets are misused.

With many in the Aave community notably upset about this announcement, further news that one of Aave's largest token holders has sold his tokens (a more than $37 million sale) has sent this cryptocurrency's price into a tailspin.

I have to admit, this is one of the most compelling dramas I've seen play out in the crypto sector aside from the FTX and Terra Luna implosions in 2022/2023. In terms of what this means for Aave's investment thesis moving forward, I'd have to think that, unless we see a dramatic 180-degree shift from the Aave team, this is one token to be wary of.

Should you buy stock in Aave right now?

Before you buy stock in Aave, consider this:

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aave. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.