2 Quantum Stocks to Watch in April 2026 With Strong Upside

The quantum computing industry in early 2026 sits at a paradoxical transition phase marked by accelerating technical progress and capital inflows, yet tempered by macroeconomic friction and geopolitical instability. Recent developments show tangible commercialization momentum. Pureplays like IonQ IONQ reported 2025 revenues surging over 400% over the previous year, with a 2026 outlook of $235 million, signaling early enterprise adoption. Rigetti Computing RGTI has resumed hardware shipments and cloud access expansion, indicating a shift from pure R&D to revenue generation.

Technology Race Broadens

At the same time, technological diversification is accelerating. Alphabet GOOGL is expanding into neutral-atom architectures alongside superconducting systems, reflecting a broader industry hedge on scalability and error correction paths. This aligns with wider industry trends where multiple hardware approaches like trapped ions, photonics and neutral atoms are competing in parallel, indicating that the sector remains capital-intensive.

Policy Support vs Macro Headwinds

Funding and policy remain central drivers. China’s public quantum investment is widely estimated at around $15 billion, according to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) and studies from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), significantly exceeding the roughly $1.2–$1.3 billion authorized under the U.S. National Quantum Initiative, as outlined by the U.S. Department of Energy. This divergence highlights the technology’s growing national security importance.

These policy tailwinds are partially offset, however, by tightening financial conditions globally. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment has hovered around the 4% range entering 2026, while projections from the Federal Reserve point to a gradual rise toward the mid-4% range as higher interest rates weigh on hiring. Inflation remains above central bank targets in major economies, keeping monetary policy restrictive. This environment tends to pressure high-duration, capital-intensive sectors like quantum, where profitability timelines extend well into the next decade.

Against the backdrop of geopolitical instability and market volatility in April 2026, the quantum industry is likely to exhibit a divergent trend, continued progress in partnerships, public-sector funding and technical milestones, alongside cautious capital deployment and uneven equity performance. Near-term momentum will depend less on breakthroughs alone and more on the interplay between macro stability and sustained institutional investment.

Here are the two pure-play stocks with strong near-term projections.

One-Year Price Performances of IONQ and RGTI



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IonQ: The company remains one of the most prominent pure-play quantum computing stocks, backed by strong commercial momentum and improving financial visibility. Apart from an over 400% revenue surge in 2025, the strong revenue outlook for 2026 reflects accelerating enterprise adoption through cloud platforms and government contracts. IonQ’s trapped-ion technology continues to differentiate it in terms of stability and scalability potential. With expanding partnerships across major cloud providers and increasing bookings, the company is steadily transitioning from experimental deployments to repeatable revenue streams.

For 2026, IONQ is expected to report earnings growth of 40.1% on revenue growth of 82.3%. Based on short-term price targets offered by 12 analysts, the average price target for IonQ represents an increase of 119.83% from the last closing price. IONQ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Sales and EPS Growth Rates (Y/Y %)



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Rigetti: While more volatile, the stock is showing early signs of operational stabilization and renewed commercial traction. The company has resumed quantum processor shipments and expanded its cloud-based Quantum Cloud Services platform, signaling a shift back toward execution after a challenging phase. With restructuring efforts underway and increasing participation in government-funded programs, Rigetti offers a higher-risk, higher-reward opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the next phase of quantum commercialization.

For 2026, RGTI is expected to report earnings growth of 73.4% on revenue growth of 254.7%. Based on short-term price targets offered by 10 analysts, the average price target for RGTI represents an increase of 112.16% from the last closing price. RGTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Sales and EPS Growth Rates (Y/Y %)



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5 Stocks Set to Double

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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