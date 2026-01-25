2 Quantum Stocks to Avoid as 2026 Begins

Key Points

Rigetti and D-Wave stocks took off like wildfire in 2025. As 2026 begins, both stocks look very expensive.

Rigetti stock in particular looks at severe risk of a near-term earnings miss.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

In twin columns last month, I argued that two of the most popular quantum computing stocks, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), are both best avoided. As 2026 begins, I still think this today.

Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Rigetti Computing

Rigetti calls itself a "pioneer in full-stack quantum computing," having developed, sold, and operated quantum computers for clients "since 2017." But as I argued last month, while "Rigetti's a real business, with real revenue. It's just not a business with a lot of revenue."

Rigetti's not a big enough business that it actually needs to break out its revenue by business divisions. But if Rigetti had divisions, then selling quantum computers would be its biggest business (bigger than developing or operating systems, at least). Over the three quarters of 2025 reported so far, Rigetti generated $5.2 million in revenue, 39% less than it collected in the first three quarters of 2024.

In October 2025, Rigetti announced two sales of quantum computing systems that, combined, would generate more revenue than it generated in all of the first three quarters of 2025 combined -- $5.7 million. Problem is, Rigetti won't book that revenue until the first half of 2026. Thus, when Rigetti finally gets around to reporting its Q4 2025 results in March, those sales won't be part of the results. They won't show up before Q1, or more likely Q2 of fiscal 2026, in fact.

Long story short, when Rigetti reports its Q4 2025 numbers at the start of calendar year 2026, it's probably going to "miss" analyst forecasts for $7.6 million in revenue. With sales continuing to decline, it'll probably also miss forecasts for a halving of its net losses to $0.03 per share.

Misses on both top and bottom lines won't be good news for Rigetti stock. You're better off avoiding it for now.

2. D-Wave Quantum

Somewhat larger than Rigetti in market capitalization, D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is still quite small in size as a business. After years of plugging away in the single-digit millions-of-dollars for revenue, D-Wave sales surged in 2025 -- but still totaled less than $22 million through the first three quarters of that year.

D-Wave calls itself "a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services." The sizable improvement in sales this year -- more than a three-fold increase -- suggests the stock has some momentum behind it as well.

That said, most analysts agree D-Wave probably ended 2025 with less than $26 million in total revenue, and no profit at all. That's not a lot of revenue to support the stock's ultra-optimistic $9.7 billion market capitalization -- especially given that Wall Street analysts don't forecast D-Wave turning profitable before 2030 at the earliest.

Much like Rigetti, I view D-Wave as more hype than substance, and I think most of the stock's gains are attributable to momentum. Until I see D-Wave earn some real profits, D-Wave stock remains a sell for me.

Should you buy stock in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.