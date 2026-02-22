2 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Make a Millionaire

Key Points

IonQ stands out for real cloud distribution and credible hardware progress.

Rigetti Computing is a riskier bet but could explode if execution clicks.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing is still early, messy, and wildly speculative, which is exactly why the upside for patient, risk‑tolerant investors is so intriguing.

If this technology can cross the chasm from lab curiosity to everyday infrastructure over the next 10–20 years, today's niche players could look like buying early cloud or GPU leaders before the world catches on.​

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here are two quantum names with very different approaches that could, in a bullish scenario, move the needle on lifetime wealth and eventually produce some millionaire investors.

1. IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) remains the poster child for pure‑play, gate‑based quantum hardware. This month, the company reiterated that its systems are already accessible via major public clouds and are being used by customers in pharmaceuticals, materials, finance, logistics, cybersecurity, and government work.

What makes IonQ interesting from a millionaire‑maker perspective is the combination of three things:

A credible technical roadmap (including industry‑leading error rates on key two‑qubit gates). Distribution through hyperscale clouds that can switch on demand when the economics make sense. Early‑stage real workloads and partnerships rather than purely academic demos.

In other words, IonQ looks like a potential millionaire maker because it has a real technical edge, major cloud distribution, and early partnerships, proving it's moving beyond lab demos into real-world use.

2. Rigetti Computing

Where IonQ leans into trapped ions, Rigetti (NASDAQ: RGTI) is the scrappy superconducting challenger aiming to sell both cloud access and physical systems. In January, the company updated investors on its 108‑qubit Cepheus‑1‑108Q system, confirming that broader access is expected around the end of Q1 2026.

That machine is central to Rigetti's modular strategy: cloud systems via Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services, plus Novera quantum processing units that can be installed on premises in national labs and high‑end research environments.

What I like is how Rigetti openly acknowledges the race against giants like IBM and Alphabet. A small‑cap hardware specialist that proves it can hit its roadmap, demonstrate useful speed‑ups on real‑world tasks, and secure sticky government or industrial contracts could see both revenue and valuation expand by multiples over a decade.

The flip side is execution risk and funding volatility. That's why a position here should be sized like a venture bet, not a core holding.​

These are likely to be volatile investments over the short term

Neither of these names is a "safe bet" right now. They're volatile, capital‑hungry, and operating at the edge of what's technologically possible.

But for investors willing to treat them like long‑dated venture positions inside a diversified portfolio, IonQ and Rigetti each offer something rare: a plausible path to being on the right side of a once‑in‑a‑generation computing shift.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.