2 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Quantum computers are in the early stages, yet two companies in the space that are already expanding quickly are D-Wave Quantum and IonQ.

D-Wave captured a key acquisition in 2026 that boosts its addressable market.

IonQ built an expansive quantum computer platform that helped it win government contracts.

Like the arrival of artificial intelligence, quantum computers promise to transform industries. Thanks to the properties of quantum mechanics, these devices can complete complex calculations in minutes that would take centuries with a classic supercomputer.

The technology is still in its infancy, but growing rapidly. Forecasts estimate the market will expand from $4 billion in 2024 to $72 billion by 2035. This means investing in quantum computer stocks now, before the tech gains widespread adoption, could lead to spectacular gains for the long-term investor.

Two promising pure-play quantum computer companies to consider are D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). The former is well below its 52-week high of $46.75, while the latter has plunged from a high of $84.64 reached last October. Here's why this pair of quantum computing companies could deliver excellent returns in the years to come.

1. D-Wave's strengthening technology

D-Wave's approach uses a technique called quantum annealing. This method is great for tackling optimization problems, such as assisting logistics businesses with identifying the best vehicle routes. However, it's not for general computing tasks.

That's why D-Wave's January acquisition of Quantum Circuits makes the company a worthwhile investment. Quantum Circuits pursues superconducting gate-model quantum machines, the tech used by several competitors in the space, such as IBM, as the solution for general computing.

Now D-Wave is a more complete solution, boosting the adoption potential for its technology. The company's CEO, Dr. Alan Baratz, noted, "The gate model allows us to essentially double the total addressable market."

Even before the acquisition, D-Wave's sales were growing. In 2025, it posted revenue of $24.6 million, representing a 179% increase over 2024.

D-Wave also announced 2026 customer bookings of $32.8 million as of Feb. 25. Bookings represent customer orders expected to generate future revenue, and according to Dr. Baratz, the company reports only those orders that cannot be canceled as bookings. Consequently, D-Wave is already poised to produce more revenue in 2026 than last year.

2. IonQ's complete platform

IonQ is a compelling quantum computing investment because its platform is so comprehensive. It performed a number of acquisitions over the years to build a complete solution.

This includes its January announcement to acquire SkyWater Technology, a semiconductor foundry, granting IonQ end-to-end manufacturing ownership of quantum chips. With SkyWater, IonQ claims to be "the only vertically integrated full-stack quantum platform company."

It has also notched several customer wins, including contracts with the U.S. government. IonQ was also the first to launch a citywide dedicated quantum computer network in Geneva, Switzerland last year. It followed this up with the rollout of a quantum key distribution (QKD) network across Romania this year. QKD technology is a component of quantum-based security for data transmission.

These kinds of successes are why 2025 revenue soared to $130 million, a whopping 202% year-over-year increase. And the growth is anticipated to continue. IonQ expects to nearly double revenue in 2026, forecasting sales between $225 million and $245 million.

It's important to note that quantum computers are a nascent technology, and widespread adoption could take years. Therefore, investors should have a high risk tolerance to consider buying quantum computing stocks at this early stage.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in International Business Machines and IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines, IonQ, and SkyWater Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

