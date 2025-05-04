2 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

Quantum computing stands at the precipice of transforming our technological landscape. In 1981, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman first proposed the concept of quantum computers, recognizing that classical machines could never efficiently simulate quantum systems.

Unlike classical computers that process information in binary bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers leverage quantum mechanics principles (superposition and entanglement) to rapidly perform complex calculations. This revolutionary approach promises to solve problems previously deemed impossible, from drug discovery and materials science to financial modeling and artificial intelligence (AI) optimization.

Though still in its nascent development phase, the quantum computing market is rapidly accelerating toward commercial viability. According to Fortune Business Insights, the market value is projected to rise from $1.2 billion in 2024 to $12.6 billion by 2032, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 35%. This trajectory offers astute investors a rare ground-floor opportunity in what could be the defining technological innovation of the 21st century.

Here is an overview of two big tech companies poised to capitalize on quantum computing's extraordinary potential.

The e-commerce giant with a quantum edge

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has established a formidable presence in quantum computing through its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). In 2019, AWS launched Amazon Braket, a specialized quantum computing service that offers developers and researchers pay-as-you-go access to various quantum hardware platforms, including those from IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and QuEra Computing.

This marketplace approach allows customers to experiment with different quantum technologies without a massive up-front capital investment or an extensive development timeline.

Amazon isn't a one-trick pony only in the quantum realm, however. In February 2025, AWS unveiled Ocelot, its first in-house quantum chip designed to tackle quantum error correction -- the primary obstacle to practical quantum computing. Ocelot's architecture reduces error-correction resource requirements by up to 90% compared to conventional approaches, potentially accelerating the timetable for commercially viable quantum computing applications.

For investors, Amazon's strategy minimizes technological risk while leveraging AWS' dominant cloud market position to monetize quantum computing regardless of which hardware approach ultimately prevails. As enterprises begin exploring quantum applications for optimization problems, drug discovery, and financial modeling, AWS stands to benefit as both service provider and technology developer.

The quantum pioneer with a key first-mover advantage

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is quantum computing's frontrunner, thanks to decades of consistent investment and innovation in the groundbreaking tech. In April 2025, IBM announced plans to invest $150 billion in America over the next five years, including more than $30 billion specifically for research and development to advance its manufacturing of mainframe and quantum computers. This commitment strengthens IBM's position as the operator of what it calls the world's largest fleet of quantum computing systems.

IBM's quantum roadmap has reached significant milestones with the deployment of the Condor and Heron processors. The 1,121-qubit Condor processor represents a breakthrough in scale with a 50% increase in qubit density, while the 133-qubit Heron processor delivers 3 to 5 times higher performance over previous generations. In 2024, IBM demonstrated that Heron can execute circuits with 5,000 two-qubit gates, a critical threshold that moves quantum computing into the realm of practical utility.

Looking forward, the company has extended its quantum roadmap through 2033, planning increasingly powerful systems capable of executing more complex quantum circuits. IBM projects a major inflection point in 2029 with its Starling processor executing 100 million gates over 200 qubits, followed by Blue Jay reaching 1 billion gates across 2,000 qubits by 2033.

For investors, IBM's dual focus on quantum hardware advancement and cloud-based quantum services provides multiple revenue opportunities as the industry transitions from experimental to commercial applications.

