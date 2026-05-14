2 Profitable Nuclear Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

Key Points

Nuclear energy can help relieve strain on traditional grids.

Newer nuclear energy companies are typically unprofitable.

However, GE Vernova and TC Energy are both profitable.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

Investors understand that nuclear power could play a meaningful role in meeting future energy demands that are severely straining traditional grids. What many also understand is that this is a market that will need time to develop, as it can take five years or longer to build a nuclear reactor, according to the World Nuclear Association.

There are, however, companies that are profitable within the nuclear energy market. Some companies either already have nuclear operations up and running or diversified energy revenue sources that position them to develop nuclear-related operations for future revenue that can turn into profits.

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That profitability limits the risk of investing in the sector, as the companies aren't dealing with the imminent threat of running out of cash, like companies such as GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP).

Building reactors across North America

GE Vernova isn't a pure-play nuclear stock, as it generates revenue from multiple energy-related sources, like gas turbines, wind turbines, and electrification software and systems. Still, that allowed it to report net income of $4.9 billion in 2025, and it showed its massive momentum in the broader energy sector; it just reported net income of $4.7 billion in its 2026 first-quarter results.

In the nuclear sector, it formed a partnership with Hitachi, called GE Vernova Hitachi, to build small modular reactors (SMRs). It's currently the only company with one under construction in North America, with its BWRX-300 reactor expected to start commercial operation by 2030. In the U.S., a proposed nuclear project in Tennessee is moving through the regulatory process, and depending on when construction begins, it could be operational by the early 2030s.

What's also important to consider is that this is the most volatile stock we'll look at today. As of this writing, it has already run up nearly 60% this year, with traditional metrics currently placing this company in overvalued territory. Still, it is profitable and has nuclear energy revenue growth opportunities that its other business segments can fund.

Nuclear power in Canada

Like GE Vernova, TC Energy has multiple revenue streams, ranging from natural gas storage facilities and pipelines to power generation from solar and wind. But it also generates revenue from nuclear energy, with a 48.4% stake in Canada's only private-sector nuclear reactor, Bruce Power.

The reactor currently supplies 30% of Ontario's electricity, and construction plans are underway to extend its life until 2064. That should help boost the site's efficiency and output in the years ahead, ensuring revenue for decades to come.

It's also a profitable company, reporting net income of $3.6 billion Canadian dollars in 2025, but investors will also want to watch its CA$60 billion in total reported debt to ensure it doesn't become unmanageable. Still, it's a company that has demonstrated its reliability by increasing its dividend payout for 26 consecutive years, which currently yields an attractive 3.9%.

The stock price has seriously lagged the S&P 500 over the last five years, but it's gaining momentum amid increased energy demand, climbing nearly 20% in 2026. For long-term investors, pairing that dividend with potential stock price appreciation could yield strong total returns in the years ahead.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool recommends Tc Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.