2 Predictions for Rivian in 2026

Rivian has enough cash on its balance sheet to bring the R2 to market.

The bigger quandary to consider is how well the R2 will be received by consumers.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has made tremendous progress as a business in a very short period of time. Building an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer from the ground up is neither cheap nor easy. And yet Rivian enters 2026 with a fairly impressive production rate of around 42,000 high-end consumer trucks and EV delivery vehicles a year. Here are two key predictions for 2026 that will determine what happens from here for Rivian.

Prediction 1 for Rivian: The good news

To date, Rivian has focused on building high-end consumer trucks. That makes sense. It doesn't have the capacity for high-volume production, so the company wants to make as much money as possible from each vehicle. However, there are only so many wealthy customers to whom the company can sell an all-electric vehicle. Which is why the big goal for 2026 is introducing a mass-market EV truck called the R2.

Rivian will have no problem getting this vehicle to market. The company has already begun to showcase the R2 to media outlets to build momentum. However, the real story is found on the company's balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter of 2025, management had roughly $7 billion worth of cash and short-term investments at its disposal. That should be more than enough money to get the R2 over the finish line.

Prediction 2 for Rivian: The potentially bad news

So the big question mark will be the R2's sales results. This is where things get a little dicey. If the R2 sells well, Rivian has a shot at becoming a sustainably profitable company. Given how much Americans love trucks, it seems like success is within Rivian's grasp. However, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) just announced it would stop making an electric version of its hugely popular F-150. Instead, Ford will focus on hybrid trucks and low-cost EVs.

That doesn't bode well for Rivian's all-electric R2. Worse, EV sales have been relatively weak because of the end of government subsidies. That means there's even less incentive for customers to buy any electric vehicle at all. It seems as though tepid to weak sales are a very real possibility when the R2 is finally launched later in the year.

It could take a few quarters to know for sure

It will probably make sense for most investors to wait a few quarters before buying a money-losing start-up like Rivian as it nears such a pivotal product launch. If, after a few quarters, the R2 is selling well, the company could have a shot at becoming a sustainable business. However, if R2 sales are weak, as I fear they may be, the investment risk here skyrockets.

