2 Potential Stock Splits to Watch for in 2026

Stock splits may not alter a company's fundamentals, but keeping an eye on stocks that are likely to experience a split could be a profitable move.

Dutch semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker ASML Holding now trades for over $1,100 per share.

Eli Lilly has reached four-digit price levels, as it experiences strong growth thanks to the success of its weight-loss drug Zepbound.

Stock splits have zero impact on a stock's underlying value. However, these splits can make shares more accessible to a greater number of retail investors as they reduce per-share price, by increasing the number of shares overall.

That's not all. Stock splits typically occur when a stock is on a bullish trajectory. With this in mind, you may want to keep an eye on stocks with strong potential to split in the near future, such as ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

After nearly two decades, ASML Holding may be ready for a stock split

It's been nearly 20 years since ASML Holding completed a stock split. However, for the Netherlands-based advanced semiconductor equipment systems manufacturer, now may be as good a time as ever to do so.

Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by over 54% as I write this, reaching prices of more than $1,100 per share. Completing a stock split would significantly increase the number of small investors who can afford to buy this AI winner without resorting to fractional shares.

Fundamentals-wise, ASML remains well positioned for further upside in 2026. Management continues to guide for growth in 2026 as strong as that in 2025. Sell-side analyst forecasts call for sales and earnings growth of 14.8% and 28.3%, respectively, this year.

Eli Lilly appears primed for a split as well

Eli Lilly hasn't had a stock split since 1997, but it may just be ready for one. Eli Lilly shares have experienced a sharp price surge and now trade above $1,000 per share, reaching a $1 trillion market cap.

Investors are bullish on the pharma giant due to the success of its weight-loss drug Zepbound. For drugs in this category, known as incretin analogs, Lilly now controls nearly 58% of the U.S. market.

Lilly sports a rich valuation, trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 27, and whether it splits or not, investors may be willing to bid it up again, as analysts anticipate earnings growth of over 35% next year.

Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

