2 Popular Cryptos to Sell Before They Plummet

Key Points

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu do not have any utility.

Dogecoin has a supply headwind.

Shiba Inu's chain isn't used for anything.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Meme coins aren't the place to keep your hard-earned cash when it looks like the market is about to get (potentially extremely) turbulent due to a toxic cocktail of geopolitical factors.

If you hold a little Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for fun, that's fine. But, if you hold them with any appreciable amount of capital, it's been time to run for the door for a while now. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Dogecoin's issuance is a permanent headwind

Dogecoin's supply has no ceiling, and new coins enter circulation continuously. Thus, long-term holders need a constant influx of fresh demand to offset this dilution.

It's unclear what would generate that demand on a normal day, as the coin has no utility, and there is little hope of ever changing that fact. And on a day when the market is struggling for whatever reason, the picture looks even worse.

Now, imagine how Dogecoin will perform when investors are fleeing risky assets toward ones that they perceive to be safer -- for example, when things look shaky on the world stage -- and you'll get an idea of how dangerous it is to be holding this coin right now.

Shiba Inu is just as bad

In one sense, Shiba Inu has a tiny leg up on Dogecoin in the sense that its community emphasizes coin burns as a means of controlling its supply, and it also has a (very limited) ecosystem.

But burns require someone to buy tokens and destroy them, or for decentralized applications (dApps) to regularly burn them automatically, neither of which is guaranteed to occur on a continuous basis. And that's especially true considering the Shiba layer-2 (L2) chain, the Shibarium, is barely used for any purpose, with just $2 in chain revenue on Jan. 20.

So sell these dog coins, stat. They're not going to fetch you anything valuable.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 24, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.