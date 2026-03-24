2 Oversold Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points

Moody's recently reported double-digit revenue growth and an impressive earnings jump, despite its stock being hit this year.

Pool Corp's business is facing cyclical pressure, but growth could reaccelerate.

Both companies boast impressive dividend growth track records.

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The stock market sometimes punishes both deserving and undeserving companies during periods of uncertainty, creating buying opportunities for long-term investors willing to sift through the beaten-down stocks to find the high-quality companies that have been oversold.

Year to date, shares of financial data and ratings specialist Moody's (NYSE: MCO) and swimming pool supplier Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) are down sharply, falling 16% and 11%, respectively. But a closer look at the fundamentals of both businesses suggests these pullbacks might be an overreaction. Both companies operate incredibly durable models, generate substantial cash flow, and have a long history of returning capital to shareholders through consistently growing dividends.

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For income-focused investors looking to buy the dip, here is why these two oversold dividend stocks are worth a closer look today.

Moody's

Despite the stock's recent 16% slide, Moody's underlying business is performing exceptionally well. The company's fourth-quarter revenue for 2025 rose 13% year over year to $1.89 billion. And profitability grew even faster. Moody's reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.64 for the period, up from $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.

A major driver of this top-line momentum was its "Moody's Investors Service" segment, where revenue climbed 17% year over year. A robust corporate finance environment and record-high fourth-quarter issuance in infrastructure finance helped fuel the segment's strength. And the company's analytics segment -- which generates recurring subscription revenue -- also contributed, growing 9% year over year.

"Our 2025 results demonstrate the tremendous demand for Moody's solutions and our ability to execute with precision and speed," management noted in the company's fourth-quarter earnings release.

Additionally, Moody's recently raised its dividend by 10%, lifting its quarterly payout to $1.03 per share. This marked the company's 17th consecutive year of dividend increases.

While the stock's dividend yield of about 0.9% as of this writing might not look particularly appealing to investors seeking income, the safety and growth trajectory of the payout are compelling. Moody's boasts a highly conservative payout ratio of about 29%. This means the financial giant retains plenty of capital to reinvest in its business while still having ample room to support future dividend hikes.

Following the recent sell-off, Moody's trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 31. While that still represents a premium, it is a reasonable price tag for a high-margin compounder that just delivered 20% growth in adjusted earnings per share for the full year.

Pool Corp

Unlike Moody's, Pool Corp is navigating a much more challenging macroeconomic environment. The wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies is working through cyclical headwinds, as high interest rates and cautious consumer spending continue to weigh on new pool construction.

This pressure showed up in the company's fourth-quarter results for 2025. Pool Corp's revenue declined roughly 1% year over year to $982.2 million. And earnings per share fell 13% to $0.85, down from $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

But there is a silver lining.

The core of Pool Corp's business relies on non-discretionary maintenance products. Because the existing installed base of pools requires constant upkeep regardless of the economic environment, this creates a floor for the company's cash flow. Management noted in the fourth-quarter earnings release that sales of these non-discretionary items remained "steady throughout the year."

Further, the company observed improving sales trends for discretionary products during the second half of 2025.

Further, even in a cyclically depressed environment, Pool Corp's dividend is highly secure. The company maintains a payout ratio of roughly 45%. And the business continues to prioritize returning capital to shareholders. Last spring, Pool Corp boosted its quarterly dividend by 4% to $1.25 per share, extending its streak of consecutive annual dividend increases to 15 years.

Today, the stock offers a dividend yield of approximately 2.4% as of this writing. And with shares down 11% this year, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19. Given that this multiple is based on earnings currently suppressed by a cyclical downturn, the valuation looks quite attractive. Once the macroeconomic picture brightens and demand for new pool construction rebounds, Pool Corp is well positioned to see its earnings-per-share growth reaccelerate.

I believe that both Moody's and Pool Corp represent high-quality businesses that are simply facing temporary stock price weakness. Moody's offers investors a chance to buy a thriving financial data powerhouse at a more reasonable valuation, and Pool Corp provides a compelling turnaround play with a respectable 2.5% yield.

While both stocks have their risks, including the disruptive nature of AI and its potential impact on Moody's business, as well as the possibility of a lull in pool construction lasting longer than expected, I think buying the dip on these two proven dividend growers will likely prove to be a smart move over the long haul.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Moody's. The Motley Fool recommends Pool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.