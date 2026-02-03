2 Overlooked Stocks That Could Beat the Market in 2026 And Beyond

Many investors are avoiding credit card companies like Capital One (NYSE: COF) due to the President's attempts to cap credit card interest rates. And Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a stock that many people simply haven't heard of. In this short video, you'll hear why both deserve a spot on your watch list.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 29, 2026. The video was published on Feb.1, 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Should you buy stock in Capital One Financial right now?

Before you buy stock in Capital One Financial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Capital One Financial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Capital One Financial. Tyler Crowe has the following options: short December 2027 $12.50 puts on Venture Global. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.