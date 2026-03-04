2 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy in March

Key Points

NuScale’s SMRs could make it much easier to build nuclear power plants.

GE Vernova is a balanced play on the broader energy market.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

After the Fukushima disaster in 2011, the nuclear energy market suffered a decade-long decline as many countries throttled or suspended their nuclear expansion plans. But over the past few years, the nuclear market has recovered -- thanks to new decarbonization initiatives, safer reactor technologies, and the growing demand for reliable, efficient power.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the world's nuclear capacity could expand by up to 2.6 times from 2024 to 2050. Therefore, it could be the right time to buy these two nuclear energy stocks: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

NuScale Power

NuScale Power develops small modular reactors (SMRs) that fit in vessels that are only 65 feet high and nine feet wide. They're prefabricated and assembled on site to reduce the time and costs required to construct a nuclear power plant. It's the only SMR maker with Standard Design Approvals (SDAs) from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), which approved its 50 MWe reactor design in 2023 and its 77 MWe design in 2025.

NuScale once planned to deploy six of its 77 MWe SMRs to build a 462 MWe plant in Idaho, but that project collapsed amid soaring costs in 2023. Today, it primarily serves as a subcontractor to Fluor (NYSE:FLR) in its planned construction of a similar 462 MWe plant for Romania's RoPower.

That project recently received its final investment decision (FID) approval, but the first reactors probably won't come online until the early 2030s. For now, it still generates most of its revenue from the front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for this project.

NuScale also recently returned to the U.S. by agreeing to deploy up to six gigawatts of SMR capacity across seven states for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). However, the first reactors for that ambitious project probably won't be installed until 2032.

With a market cap of $4 billion, NuScale might seem overvalued at 45 times this year's sales. However, analysts expect its annual revenue to more than triple from $88 million in 2026 to $287 million in 2028 as it expands its FEED studies, transitions some of its memorandums of understanding (MOUs) into binding contracts, and licenses its technology to more companies.

That said, the real growth story could start in the next decade when it finally deploys its first SMRs. When that happens, NuScale could expand and evolve into a much larger nuclear company -- so it might be smart to nibble on its stock today before that happens.

GE Vernova

If NuScale seems a bit too speculative, GE Vernova -- the former energy division of GE (NYSE:GE) that was spun off in 2024 -- might be a more balanced bet.

Last year, over half of its total orders came from its Power segment, which produces gas turbines for combined-cycle plants, steam turbines for coal, gas, and nuclear plants, and services for nuclear power plants. Its Electrification business, which accounted for nearly a third of its 2025 orders, sells transformers, breakers, substations, high-voltage direct current systems, and automation, optimization, and protection services for electrical grids.

Its Power and Electrification businesses both profited from the rapid expansion of the power-hungry cloud, data center, and AI markets over the past year, and that growth offset the slower growth of its smaller Wind business, which sells onshore and offshore wind turbines.

Over the next few years, GE Vernova plans to continue expanding its higher-growth Power and Electrification businesses while right-sizing its weaker Wind business. It definitely isn't a "pure play" nuclear stock like NuScale. Still, it's bigger, better diversified, firmly profitable, and will benefit from the same tech-driven tailwinds for the broader energy market.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect GE Vernova's revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at CAGRs of 15% and 54%, respectively. With an enterprise value of $217 billion, it might seem a bit pricey at 38 times this year's adjusted EBITDA -- but its core strengths should justify that higher valuation.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Aerospace and GE Vernova. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.