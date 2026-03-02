2 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy in March

Key Points

Nuclear power could be the answer for AI's energy demands.

Oklo and NuScale Power are well worth considering now.

However, investors should plan for a very long holding period.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

It has been a rough year for nuclear energy stocks that aim to bring small modular reactors into the mainstream. Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), for example, has seen its shares fall by more than 10% so far this year. NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), meanwhile, is down by nearly 20%.

But the story of small modular reactors (SMRs) -- a technology that could revolutionize nuclear power by making it faster, cheaper, and more efficient to deploy nuclear infrastructure -- won't be measured over a period of months. This story won't even be measured over a period of years. Instead, this is an opportunity that could persist for decades.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

For investors looking for cheap growth stocks that can deliver truly massive upside potential, stocks like NuScale and Oklo continue to be attractive. There's one big reason to be bullish right now. But there's also a major reason to remain cautious.

Oklo and NuScale Power stocks are cheap versus their potential

Most experts agree that, at least on paper, the potential for small modular nuclear reactors is tremendous. The biggest catalyst for growth is the rapid buildout of data centers to power AI development. For now, AI applications and the data centers that power them require huge amounts of electricity. Nuclear has the potential to meet these rising power needs in a low-carbon way.

But historically, building new nuclear facilities has been expensive and time consuming, sometimes taking a decade or more to get a project up and running. Small modular reactors, at least in theory, should be faster and cheaper to deploy.

Many experts are bullish on the technology's potential. A new report from Bank of America believes nuclear energy in general could become a $10 trillion opportunity, holding "the answer to the world's power shortages." Bank of America concluded that "In many ways, nuclear energy has been 'rediscovered' amid surging electricity demand ignited by the rise of AI/data centers, building electrification, industrial growth, and EV."

It doesn't take much number-crunching to see the potential in both Oklo and NuScale stocks. NuScale's market value is down to just $4 billion following the pullback. Oklo's valuation, meanwhile, now hovers at just about $10 billion. But before you pull the trigger, it's critical to understand the risks involved in these promising growth stocks.

SMR stocks are for aggressive, patient investors only

Risks abound for stocks involved in SMR technology. Consider NuScale Power, the first company to receive approval for an SMR design from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. This initial approval occurred in 2023. Yet its first installed system isn't expected to online until 2030 at the earliest. Oklo could have its first small system up by "late 2027." But the company doesn't even have regulatory approval to build this system yet following the denial of its first approval request in 2022.

SMR Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There is also a concern with finances. With a lack of revenue-producing customers, both Oklo and NuScale continue to lose money each quarter. To plug the gap, both companies have continually diluted shareholders to raise fresh cash. Over the past three years alone, both companies have seen their total outstanding share counts jump by more than 100%.

I'm still very excited about SMR technology in general. And NuScale Power and Oklo remain my top picks in the sector. But investors buying the dip should be prepared for a rocky and lengthy investment journey.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.