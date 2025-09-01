2 Must-Buy AI-Focused Tech Giants With Solid Earnings Estimate Revision

Wall Street has maintained its northward journey after an impressive bull run over the past two and a half years. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — are currently trading around their all-time high levels.

The technology sector, driven by the astonishing adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) across the world, was the primary driver of this rally. The sector suffered some hurdles in the first half of 2025 but regained strong momentum in the past two months.

We have selected three technology bigwigs that witnessed solid earnings estimate revisions in the last 30 days. This indicates that market participants are expecting these companies to do good business in the near future.

Each of our picks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting strong price upside potential in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. These stocks are: Amphenol Corp. APH and AppLovin Corp. APP.

The chart below shows the price performance of our two picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol provides connectivity solutions using AI and ML (machine learning) technologies. It provides AI-powered high-density, high-speed connectors and cables, and interconnect systems optimized for signal integrity and thermal performance.

APH benefits from a diversified business model. Its strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. The company is a dominant force in AI/data center interconnects, commanding an estimated 33% market share. APH’s advanced fiber-optic and high-density interconnect solutions are now essential for hyperscale data centers and 5G deployments.

Expanding spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth. Apart from Defense, Amphenol’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial, and IT Datacom. Solid demand for high-speed and power interconnect products, which are critical components in next-gen IT systems, creates a long-term growth opportunity.

Rising AI workloads and cloud infrastructure upgrades are fueling demand for high-speed interconnects. This momentum is expected to support the Communications Solutions segment. Electrification in transportation and increasing electronic content in medical devices are driving the adoption of APH’s cable assemblies and sensor-based systems. These drivers are expected to support steady growth in the Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment.

Impressive Estimate Revisions

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $21.54 billion, suggesting an improvement of 41.5% year over year and earnings per share of $3.02, indicating an increase of 59.8% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.3% over the last 30 days.

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $23.49 billion, suggesting an improvement of 9% year over year and earnings per share of $3.38, indicating an increase of 11.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.5% over the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AppLovin Corp.

AppLovin is engaged in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. As a leading ad-tech company, APP provides a technology platform that enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps.

AppLovin has solidified its leadership in mobile advertising, powered by its next-gen AI engine, Axon 2.0. Since its debut, Axon 2.0 has radically enhanced APP’s ad performance, helping to quadruple advertising spend on its platform. This explosive growth has led to an estimated $10 billion annual run rate in ad spend from gaming clients, pushing APP into the upper echelon of global ad tech firms by valuation.

Axon 2.0’s importance goes far beyond mere optimization. In a post-Identifier for Advertisers environment that disrupted mobile user acquisition strategies, Axon 2.0 served as a critical catalyst for recovery.

APP’s AI-enabled Audience+ marketing platform is also increasing its reach into the direct-to-consumer and e-commerce space. Moreover, APP’s MAX publisher base is expanding at a significantly faster rate, underscoring Axon 2.0’s strategic advantage.

AppLovin’s leadership is aggressively expanding, planning a self-serve referral platform launch in October 2025 and aiming for a full global rollout of its Axon advertising platform in 2026. APP targets a 20-30% year-over-year growth rate fueled mainly by its gaming segment and AI-driven ad monetization.

Excellent Estimate Revisions

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $5.5 billion, suggesting an improvement of 16.7% year over year and earnings per share of $8.95, indicating an increase of 97.6% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.8% over the last 30 days.

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently shows revenues of $6.9 billion, suggesting an improvement of 26.2% year over year and earnings per share of $13.50, indicating an increase of 50.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 11.3% over the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.