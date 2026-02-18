2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

Key Points

E-commerce site MercadoLibre serves the underpenetrated but growing Latin American region.

Coffee shop chain Dutch Bros plans to double its store count over the next four or five years.

The U.S. stock market is off to a tepid start this year, roughly flat about six weeks in. There's a lot going on in the macro environment, with mixed signals from the economy and the large companies that dominate the market.

If you're worried about investing, consider the famous words from legendary investor Warren Buffett about being greedy when the market is fearful. If you can hold on for many years, now is a great time to buy top stocks.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are two monster stocks that should reward you well over the next five years and longer. Here's why.

1. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is a powerhouse tech company serving 18 Latin American countries. Its core business is e-commerce, but it has a robust financial technology, or fintech, business as well.

It continues to demonstrate momentum across its enterprise with high growth, strong profitability, and new products and services, but since technology is underused in its home region, the long-term opportunity is still vast.

As the top e-commerce company in the region, MercadoLibre is leveraging its platforms to attract new users and bring about a larger shift to e-commerce, which is underpenetrated compared to other parts of the world. In the 2025 third quarter, gross merchandise volume increased 35% year over year (currency neutral), while items sold were up 39%, and unique active buyers were up 26%.

Management noted that e-commerce penetration could double over the next few years, which would mean its market would double. It likes to be ahead of the curve, so it's introducing many initiatives to create the shift and benefit, such as lowering its free shipping threshold in its largest market, Brazil.

MercadoLibre's fintech business is expanding even faster than e-commerce. Total payment volume increased 54% in the quarter, while monthly active users were up 29%. Assets under management were up 89%, and the total credit portfolio rose 83%.

The company has a huge growth runway, and MercadoLibre stock could soar over the next five years.

2. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros is a small but growing coffee shop chain with just over 1,000 stores in the U.S. It plans to reach 2,029 stores by 2029 and 7,000 over the longer term, presenting incredible growth opportunities.

Revenue increased 29% year over year in the 2025 fourth quarter, and net income was up from $6.4 million to $29.2 million. Comparable sales, which measure how well existing stores are growing, increased 7.7%.

Management has plans to boost sales in the coming years, beginning with its store expansion strategy. It recently rolled out mobile ordering, and it's adding a food menu to generate higher engagement. It's a primarily drive-thru enterprise, but it has been piloting different store types, and a new walk-up shop in Los Angeles has been its top-performing location, with three times the number of order-ahead transactions than the average.

As Dutch Bros reports high growth, opens new stores, and gains loyal fans, it looks like a no-brainer for strong gains over the next five years.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

