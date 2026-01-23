2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

Key Points

Nvidia's GPUs are still the most popular computing option.

Broadcom's chips are meant to run specific workloads.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

While 2026 is shaping up to be another great year for the market, especially for artificial intelligence investors, we must keep our eyes on the horizon. Some stocks may look good in 2026, but have a worse outlook beyond that. Individual investors are at their best when they maintain a three- to five-year time horizon, and I think I have two stocks that should deliver monster gains over the next two years.

The two I'm betting on are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Each of these companies is heavily involved in the AI race, and if spending projections pan out, they could deliver portfolio-changing returns.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Their chips are different from each other

Nvidia is the world's largest company by market cap and has risen to this level because of how dominant its graphics processing units (GPUs) are. They can process multiple calculations in parallel, making them strong choices for complex computing tasks like AI training.

Its GPU ecosystem is by far the best available, and this has allowed it to establish a dominant market share in one of the biggest technological shifts yet. But the chips' capabilities are often wasted.

Because Nvidia doesn't know what kind of workloads these semiconductors will see, it must account for a wide variety of possibilities. As a result, some of their technology goes unused based on which client deploys them and how they are used. This unnecessarily drives up the price for clients who are only going to use them for one task. That's where Broadcom's product comes in.

Imagine a semiconductor designed specifically to handle one workload in an optimized manner. That chip is known as an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). Most companies don't have the expertise to design these custom chips, so they go with a broader-purpose GPU. However, Broadcom is partnering with various companies in the AI realm to design an ASIC for them.

Because these devices cut out a middle supplier and don't have extra capabilities, they are cheaper than GPUs. For customers needing more computing power while having limited capital available, Broadcom's devices are starting to become a very popular option. In the first quarter, the company expects its AI semiconductor revenue to double year over year, which is far faster than Nvidia expects to grow.

Broadcom's custom AI chips won't ever fully replace GPUs, which can still handle a wide variety of workloads that custom AI chips cannot. But don't be surprised to see the company grow faster than Nvidia over the next few years as more clients choose a balanced offering of purpose-built ASICs and broad-use GPUs.

Together, these two make up a potent investment combination, since both are expected to soar over the next few years.

AI spending isn't going to slow down anytime soon

Nvidia made a bold call that global data center capital expenditures (capex) will rise from $600 billion in 2025 to $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030. That's huge, but it won't all go to computing hardware. There are other construction costs associated with data centers, and these can take up around half of the cost. That still leaves a gigantic computing market to capture, and Nvidia and Broadcom will be two of the top choices to capture this huge opportunity.

If data center capex reaches the middle range of Nvidia's projection, that would be a 42% compound annual growth rate. That would trickle down directly to both Nvidia's and Broadcom's growth, making them no-brainer buys if they can increase revenue at more than a 40% pace.

Even if it's substantially smaller than that, at 20%, that's still a huge market beater, and investors would be smart to add both stocks to capture a huge chunk of AI spending.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,525!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,107!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 23, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.