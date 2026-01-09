2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

Key Points

Growing adoption of Google Gemini shows why Alphabet is a solid stock to invest in AI growth.

The need for more power efficiency in data centers could boost demand for Navitas' semiconductor portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Anyone can grow their wealth in the stock market. It only requires patience and choosing the companies to invest in. To assist you in finding the right stocks, I'll be looking at two competitively positioned businesses with attractive growth prospects.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) significantly outperformed the broader market in 2025, and they are poised to deliver meaningful returns in the coming years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Alphabet (Google)

A $10,000 investment in Alphabet five years ago would be worth over $36,530 today. Google has billions of users worldwide who rely on Search, Gmail, and other services. Over the next five years, the stock still offers great return potential based on the growth resulting from Google's investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Alphabet is showing strong growth across its business. Its third-quarter earnings report showed revenue up 16% year over year, driven by solid increases in advertising revenue in Google Search and YouTube. Google benefits from users spending more time with these services after launching AI features despite increasing competition from ChatGPT and other AI models.

While online advertising on Search accounts for the majority of Google's business today, this is likely to change over the long term. Offering cloud computing services to enterprises is Alphabet's fastest-growing business. Google Cloud revenue grew 34% year over year in Q3 and continues to outpace competitors in the $390 billion cloud market.

Gemini is Google's flagship AI model that is powering all Google Services and enterprise tools in Google Cloud. CEO Sundar Pichai noted on the Q3earnings callwith analysts that Gemini is now processing a staggering 7 billion tokens per minute through third-party AI apps powered by Gemini. "The Gemini app now has over 650 million monthly active users, and queries increased by 3x from Q2," Pichai said.

The growing adoption of Gemini wouldn't be possible without significant investment in data center infrastructure for AI training. The company plans to continue investing its cash resources, with $151 billion in trailing-12-month operating cash flow, to expand its technology infrastructure to meet demand.

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet to report $400 billion in revenue for 2025, with $128 billion in adjusted net profit. By 2030, analysts project revenue to reach $635 billion with adjusted net profit just climbing to nearly $200 billion. The stock should follow this growth.

Navitas Semiconductor

Demand for power and electrical infrastructure is growing faster than the economy. This trend is particularly pronounced in the AI data center market, where some estimates indicate a severe power shortage in the coming years.

Leading hyperscalers are seeking to optimize power efficiency in AI training workloads, presenting a significant opportunity for Navitas Semiconductor, a leading provider of power-control chip solutions. The stock has increased by 130% over the last 12 months and could deliver outstanding returns to investors through the end of the decade.

Given the opportunity in AI, Navitas is shifting its business away from serving consumer markets. While this is causing a temporary dip in revenue, it should see strong growth over the next few years. In Q3, revenue fell to $10 million, down from $21.7 million in the year-ago quarter. However, demand for its gallium nitride (GaN) and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) products should pick up in 2026 before further acceleration over the next three years.

Navitas has been a leading GaN supplier, having already shipped over 300 million of these products over the past seven years. Its acquisition of GeneSiC in 2022 further bolsters its growth potential, allowing the business to cater to the needs of both low- and high-power use cases.

Analysts are forecasting Navitas' 2025 revenue to decline by 45% to $45 million for 2025 before surging to $130 million by 2028. One catalyst is Nvidia's recent unveiling of its 800-volt DC power architecture for AI data centers. In the announcement, Nvidia listed Navitas as a supply partner, validating its power-control solutions.

While Navitas is not currently profitable, analysts expect the company to report a small profit by 2028. Management is increasingly prioritizing investment in high-margin products with longer life cycles, which positions the company for profitable growth and attractive return prospects for investors.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,222!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 969% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.