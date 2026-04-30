2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Key Points

Up-and-coming coffee chain Dutch Bros is expanding at a rapid pace, and that looks likely to continue.

E-commerce powerhouse MercadoLibre offers high-value tech services in an underpenetrated market.

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Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are two monster stocks to consider now. Here's why.

1. Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros has hit on a formula for coffee shops that's easily replicable all over the country and has generated a large following of fans wherever one of the shops has opened. It has just over 1,000 stores today, but it has big expansion plans, which is why investors should expect significant growth over the next decade.

The company's model is simple but compelling. Its store fleet is almost entirely drive-throughs, and speed is what customers are looking for today. It offers a varied menu of exclusive custom beverages focused on cold drinks, and it touts its friendly customer service and down-to-earth vibe.

Revenue increased 29% year over year in the 2025 fourth quarter (Q4), and although a large chunk of that is certainly coming from new stores, same-store sales have been robust. Total same-store sales were up an impressive 7.7% in the quarter, while same-store transactions were up 5.4%, implying that the increases aren't just from higher prices.

The twin growth engines of new store openings and higher same-store sales make up a very attractive investing thesis. Adding to the thesis, Dutch Bros has become sustainably profitable, with $117.3 million in 2025 net income, up from $66.5 million the year before.

The company has gone through a major overhaul over the past few years, moving from a small, founder-led chain to a growing coffee powerhouse led by a seasoned industry executive. It has moved its headquarters from Oregon to Arizona to set the foundation for a large expansion, and it's in innovation mode, from testing store designs to food menus to launching a mobile ordering app.

If the company can maintain double-digit growth over the next 10 years -- and all signals point to that probability -- the stock should amply reward shareholders.

2. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is an exciting tech disruptor that supports 18 Latin American countries with e-commerce and fintech services. Its core e-commerce business is similar to Amazon, offering a thriving marketplace of online products as well as an ad business and an ad-based streaming service, and its fintech business provides a large array of financial services like digital payments and credit cards. It's constantly upgrading both platforms with new features, and it's even planning on opening the largest all-digital bank in Mexico, with more sure to follow.

The company reliably reports high quarterly growth, such as a 47% year-over-year increase (currency neutral) in 2025 Q4 revenue and a 37% increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV). Unique active buyers were up 24% to more than 83 million, and items sold increased 43%. The company enjoys the benefits of a strong flywheel effect, where a larger numbers of shoppers attract more sellers, bringing more options into the marketplace and generating higher shopping frequency, shopping in more categories, and higher purchases. Since Latin America still lags other developed regions in e-commerce, there's a huge growth runway in making the shift happen.

The fintech business has at least equally exciting opportunities as it breaks through barriers to entry in finance. It's reaching underbanked customers who previously lacked access to financial services by offering easy-to-use digital options. Monthly active users increased 27% to nearly 78 million in Q4, and the total credit portfolio increased 90% year over year. Management notes that there are $200 billion sitting in low-interest bank accounts in Brazil alone, and it's harnessing the opportunity by offering better rates and features.

MercadoLibre stock has trounced the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, gaining 1,370% vs. 306% for the index, and it has ample opportunity to repeat that performance.

Should you buy stock in Dutch Bros right now?

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Dutch Bros, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.