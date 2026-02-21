2 Mining Stocks to Buy in February

Key Points

Freeport-McMoRan and Albemarle are undervalued based on current commodity prices.

Valuation multiples suggest potential upside if commodity prices hold or rise.

Both companies are well-positioned to grow earnings in the near future.

10 stocks we like better than Albemarle ›

It's no secret that mining commodity prices, in this case copper and lithium, can be volatile, and it's hard to predict where they are heading. Still on the basis that current prices are the best estimate of where prices will be in a year or so, both Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) look like unmissable value. Here's why.

Freeport-McMoRan and copper

Ultimately, the idea is that both stocks have less downside potential than upside, making them good value stocks looking for asymmetric stock picks. Freeport-McMoRan looks like a great value for three reasons.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

First, in every earnings presentation, the company lays out its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) sensitivity to copper prices. The last update for EBITDA in 2027/2028 assumes $11 billion at a price of copper of $4 per pound, and $19 billion at a price of $6 per pound. Given that the current price is $5.66, a rough estimate would be $17.6 billion, and assuming the current enterprise value (EV) of $96.9 billion, Freeport would trade on an EV/EBITDA multiple of just 5.5 times in 2027 -- a historically very favorable valuation.

Second, as discussed elsewhere, Freeport is set to ramp up production in Indonesia over the next few years following a tragic accident last year.

Third, the company's leaching initiative (a low-cost way to recover copper from existing stockpiles) continues to gain traction. Management has baked in an assumption of 250 million to 300 million pounds into its 2026 guidance (included in the chart above), but beyond that, it hasn't included the 400 million pounds it expects to hit in 2027, or anything else, as it ramps to 800 million pounds by 2030. As such, there's upside potential for the company's copper sales volumes, and given its already attractive valuation, Freeport is an excellent buy for investors comfortable with copper.

Albemarle and lithium

A big drop in lithium prices, caused by less investment in electric vehicles after the pandemic boom, led to a sharp decline in Albemarle's income starting in 2022. Consequently, the company reported losses in 2024 and 2025.

However, management didn't stand still and, having divested noncore businesses and cut costs, it's now positioned to benefit from the recent price pickup.

Like Freeport, Albemarle's valuation appears appealing given current lithium prices. In January, the average price of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) was $20 per kg. If this price holds through 2026, Albemarle could earn $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion in EBITDA. With a current EV of $23.5 billion, this would equate to an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.4 for 2026.

It's a bit harder to see on the following chart, but it still represents an excellent value.

Moreover, the supply glut appears to have cleared, while electric vehicle investment is growing globally and lithium demand is being supported by surging demand from battery energy storage systems (BESS). It all points to a stock with plenty of upside potential in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Albemarle right now?

Before you buy stock in Albemarle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Albemarle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.