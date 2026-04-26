2 Millionaire-Maker Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold

Key Points

Micron is posting tremendous sequential revenue growth as its memory storage solutions enable the AI build-out.

Amazon is using AI to create new products and optimize its existing businesses, which has translated into rising sales and profits.

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Micron's memory chips are flying off the shelves

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) produces memory chips that go inside AI chips. This memory storage gives AI chips the bandwidth to handle intense workloads and perform at their best, making Micron an essential part of the AI build-out.

The tech company has delivered impressive growth in recent quarters that is pulling away from its five-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Revenue nearly tripled year over year in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended Feb. 26, and was up by 75% sequentially. Micron's net profit margin surged to 57.8% in the quarter, showing sustainable revenue growth.

Micron's future heavily depends on AI chips remaining in demand. The company even exited the consumer business to prioritize high-margin hypergrowth AI infrastructure orders. Grandview Research projects a 30.6% CAGR for the AI industry from now until 2033, suggesting that Micron made the right choice.

The AI company's outlook implies $34.25 billion in revenue in the fiscal third quarter at the midpoint, suggesting 43.5% sequential growth. Micron's recent 30% dividend hike was a sign that management believes these tailwinds will last for a long time, much to the benefit of current shareholders.

Amazon uses AI to enhance its businesses and enable other companies to do the same

While Micron offers memory storage solutions that enable the AI boom, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) knows how to harness AI to expand existing businesses and create new ones. Amazon uses artificial intelligence to optimize its online marketplace, cloud platform, advertisements, streaming platform, and other parts of its corporate profile.

The tech giant also enables other companies to use AI to grow their businesses with Amazon Web Services, which is the world's largest cloud platform. Amazon controls more than one-quarter of the growing cloud infrastructure services market.

AWS customers can create AI agents that handle various tasks in areas such as customer support, financial planning, and logistics. This capability is one of the many reasons customers use AWS and are happy to pay for monthly subscription plans. It's easier for organizations to stay put with AWS than switch to another cloud provider, and Amazon continues to offer attractive features.

That's one of the main reasons AWS revenue growth accelerated to 24% year over year in Q4 2025. It marks AWS' fastest revenue growth rate in 13 quarters, but it's not the only part of Amazon's business that is delivering exceptional results. Net sales improved by 14% year over year, with online advertising revenue up by 23% year over year. Online store sales increased by 10% year over year.

Amazon generates billions of dollars in quarterly profits and is sitting on $86.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company's vast capital makes it easier to invest in new AI opportunities while maximizing its existing businesses. Amazon has a long history of rewarding patient shareholders, and AI appears to be the company's newest catalyst.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.