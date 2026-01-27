2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy for 2026

Key Points

Meta Platforms is supercharging ad revenue with AI.

Google's profitable advertising engine is firing on all cylinders.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) has driven strong returns for leading tech companies, including the "Magnificent Seven," but some of these leaders still offer solid growth prospects at reasonable prices.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are seeing real benefits from using AI to offer better recommendations for users, boost returns for ad buyers, and ultimately charge more for ads. These companies' momentum in their core advertising business might be getting overlooked by investors, potentially undervaluing their share prices.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Meta Platforms

With over 3 billion people using Facebook and Instagram, Meta Platforms has built a powerhouse advertising business. It is widening its competitive moat by using AI-powered ad tools to deliver better recommendations and more effective ad targeting for advertisers. This is increasing return on ad spending and, in turn, driving higher ad pricing, which helped drive a 26% year-over-year increase in the company's revenue last quarter.

Wall Street analysts are recognizing the opportunity Meta has to profit from AI. The consensus earnings estimate calls for roughly 16% annualized earnings growth over the next several years, which is a lot of growth to support the stock's forward price-to-earnings multiple of 21 at the current $646 share price.

Given the opportunity, management plans to spend aggressively on AI infrastructure. While the potential for margin pressure may concern some investors, these expenditures are ultimately allowing Meta to develop better AI models. The recent growth in ad revenue shows that building more robust AI systems could have an even bigger payoff for the business and shareholders over the long term.

For patient investors, the market's concern about near-term profitability provides a golden opportunity to scoop up a dominant tech giant at an attractive valuation.

Alphabet (Google)

Alphabet generates enormous revenue and profit from billions of people using its services. While the company gets a lot of attention for the momentum in Google Cloud, nearly three-quarters of its $385 billion in trailing revenue comes from advertising.

The ad revenue from people browsing Search results, YouTube, Google Maps, and other services is highly lucrative. The company's net profit totaled $124 billion over the last year, which fuels investment in AI to offer better services to users, keeping the growth cycle going.

Like Meta Platforms, Google's AI has driven better ad targeting and higher conversion rates. For example, Google Ads' Performance Max helped SoFi Technologies achieve a 39% year-over-year increase in conversion volume in the third quarter.

This kind of return on ad spending shows why Google continues to haul in massive streams of revenue every quarter. Search revenue hit $56 billion in Q3, up 14% year over year. This momentum has been a strong response to skeptics who feared Google was bleeding users to OpenAI's ChatGPT and other chatbots.

Google's valuation better reflects its leadership in AI, but the stock still offers a reasonably priced entry for a new investor, trading at a forward P/E of 29. This is not expensive for a company of this quality, which is generating mountains of profit every quarter from advertising. Analysts expect the company's earnings to grow at a 15% annualized rate, enough to double the stock again in five years.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.