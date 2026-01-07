2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Many technology stocks are down and cheap, even though AI is propelling the whole market higher.

Coupang's stock is down because of investor worries about a recent data leak.

Remitly Global is a fast-growing remittance provider with plenty of room to expand its operations.

If it seems like every technology stock is trading at an all-time high because of artificial intelligence (AI), then you need to broaden your investing horizons. Many stocks -- even in the technology sector -- are trading at lower multiples despite the raging bull market in the Nasdaq Composite as 2026 begins.

Even some hypergrowth stocks are offering investors an attractive entry point at the moment. Here's why both Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) are the two best hypergrowth technology stocks to buy in 2026.

Coupang's data leak opportunity

Earlier in 2025, Coupang was riding high. The e-commerce juggernaut in South Korea that is expanding to new East Asian markets keeps producing strong financial results. Last quarter, net revenue grew 20% year over year in constant currency; gross profit grew 22%, with expanding operating margins and positive cash flow. Active users were up 10% to close to 25 million, with spending per active customer growing at a healthy rate as well.

Then came the data leak scandal. In November, word came out that a Coupang worker from China had leaked customer data for close to 34 million accounts, which is over half of the South Korean population. To add fuel to the fire, founder Bom Suk Kim has declined to appear for governmental hearings about this data leak, which has further angered the politicians and populace. Coupang itself could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars.

It looks like some customers have stopped using Coupang because of the scandal. Third-party analysts estimate that the e-commerce platform's weekly active customers are down 4% since the data leak, while competitors in Korea have grown their active users.

While this is clearly something for investors to watch out for, it is not a nail in the coffin that will kill Coupang's business. Data breach issues happen to virtually every technology company if they operate for long enough, with customers usually forgetting about them within a year or so. Some customers may boycott Coupang today, but the majority will remain because of its superior value offering. Others will leave and then eventually return.

Today, you can buy Coupang stock at a market cap of $43 billion. It has over $33 billion in trailing revenue, is growing at north of 20%, and has a clean balance sheet and plenty of room to keep expanding its bottom-line profit margins. Despite this short-term speed bump with the data scandal, Coupang looks like an ultracheap hypergrowth stock to buy for 2026.

Remitly's perplexing drawdown

A stock that has been beaten into a severe 50% drawdown in 2025 is Remitly Global. This drawdown makes little sense for the modern remittance provider, given how fast it is growing and projected to grow in the future.

Last quarter, Remitly's revenue grew 25% year over year to $420 million, which greatly outpaced the overall foreign money transfer market. This is due to many reasons, including Remitly's lower fees, easy-to-use mobile application, expansion into small business customers, and expansion into new geographies. It currently only processes 3% of the global remittance volume, giving it a long runway to keep stealing market share from other players in the space.

Remitly is also expanding into new products, such as storing funds in the Remitly Wallet, or an innovative "send now, pay later" service called Remitly Flex. These are all a part of the Remitly One subscription service, which is $10 a month and already has 100,000 subscribers.

Today, Remitly trades at a puny market cap of $2.75 billion. By 2028, it expects to generate upwards of $3 billion in revenue and $600 million in adjusted earnings. That makes the stock a slam-dunk buy for investors in 2026 that they can hold for the long term.

Brett Schafer has positions in Coupang and Remitly Global. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang and Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.