2 Hyper-Growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2025

Key Points Palantir has been seeing its revenue accelerate, and it has a huge opportunity ahead with its AI platform.

SoundHound AI is turning toward agentic AI to power its next phase of growth.

While valuation matters, for stocks to outperform over the long term, they need growth. Companies that are able to consistently grow their revenue at a brisk pace tend to go on to become some of the largest in the world.

With this in mind, let's look at two hyper-growth stocks to buy right now.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has seen its revenue growth accelerate in each of the past eight quarters. That's a remarkable feat.

In Q2, its revenue jumped 48% to $1 billion, with U.S. commercial sales nearly doubling and government revenue up 53%. Palantir is adding new customers at a furious pace, while existing customers are spending a lot more, with net dollar retention hitting 128%.

The key to Palantir's success is its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). The company was originally founded as a data gathering and analytics company focused on helping the U.S. government with mission-critical tasks such as tracking terrorism. Today, it still uses that data gathering expertise, but now it organizes it into an ontology mapping that data to real-world assets. AIP then sits on top of that clean data layer, letting companies deploy the large language model of their choice with far less risk of hallucinations or security issues. This essentially makes AIP an artificial intelligence operating system.

AIP is being used across a wide array of industries for very different tasks. This includes everything from helping a hospital monitor for sepsis to helping a telecom customer optimize and accelerate the decommissioning of its old equipment, to helping companies proactively manage their tariff exposure. The breadth of use cases for AI is just enormous, and the company has a very long growth runway in front of it.

Palantir's stock is expensive, but great companies rarely trade cheap, and Palantir has shown quarter after quarter that demand for AIP is only accelerating. If AI adoption is still in the early innings, Palantir could be one of the defining winners of the decade. Don't expect a smooth ride, but this is a stock worth owning for the long term.

SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is much smaller than Palantir, but its growth story is just as compelling. Revenue has been booming for the company, surging 217% last quarter to $42.7 million. While the company isn't yet profitable, it is expecting to exit 2025 with positive adjusted EBITDA profitability.

SoundHound started as a music recognition solution and transformed itself into an AI voice company. It developed speech-to-meaning and deep-meaning-understanding technology that can process speech in real time, even before someone is finished talking, while recognizing someone's intent. It later acquired Amelia to add conversational intelligence and fill in gaps in a variety of industries, such as healthcare and financial services, that have their own jargon.

With Amelia in tow, the company is now moving into its next phase centered around agentic AI. Its new Amelia 7.0 platform can power AI agents that not only answer questions but can act on them. Because SoundHound's technology was designed from the ground up to understand intent, its platform can deliver more natural, accurate interactions than traditional chatbots. It has even added real-time visual recognition, which means its agents can respond to voice and visual inputs together. The company is currently transitioning its 15 largest customers to Amelia 7.0, which should continue to drive growth as those deployments ramp up.

SoundHound is still an early-stage company, and competition in AI agents is fierce, but its voice-first approach could be a real differentiator as the market moves toward multimodal AI systems that combine text, speech, and vision. If you've ever used a voice assistant that doesn't understand what you're saying, you know how frustrating that can be, and SoundHound's technology is built to solve exactly that problem. If it can establish itself as the leader in conversational and agentic AI, the upside could be enormous.

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.