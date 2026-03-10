2 Homebuilders Navigating a Challenging Industry Backdrop

The U.S. homebuilding industry enters 2026 with a complex mix of headwinds and selective long-term supports. Affordability remains severely strained, buyer psychology is cautious and elevated incentives continue to pressure margins at a time when land costs and upcoming tariff-driven material inflation are set to tighten cost structures further. Demand is highly rate-sensitive, and although mortgage rates have begun to ease, the improvement has not yet translated into consistent conversion as consumers remain wary of economic uncertainty and job stability. Rising construction costs, labor shortages and limited lot availability add to the pressures, restricting pricing flexibility and profitability for the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry.Yet, tight housing supply and a steady underlying demand for homeownership should provide support to the industry over the long term. Builders are increasingly adapting by using mortgage buydown programs and balancing speculative and build-to-order activity to serve varied buyer segments. Leading players like TOL and GRBK are further benefiting from disciplined cost controls, operating leverage, diversified models, asset-light strategies and selective acquisitions, positioning them to navigate near-term headwinds while capturing long-term growth opportunities.

Industry Description

The Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry comprises manufacturers of residential and commercial buildings. Some industry players are involved in providing financial services that include selling mortgages and collecting fees for title insurance agencies, as well as closing services. The industry players are involved in building single-family detached and attached home communities, townhouses, condominiums, duplexes and triplexes, master-planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities, and urban low, mid and high-rise communities. The companies are also involved in the purchase, development and sale of residential land. The companies build and own multi-family rental properties, residential real estate, and oil and gas assets.

4 Trends Shaping the Homebuilding Industry's Future

Housing Affordability & Economic Uncertainties: Housing affordability remains one of the most significant constraints for the U.S. homebuilding industry. Elevated mortgage interest rates combined with still-high home prices have reduced the pool of qualified buyers, particularly among first-time purchasers. Even though underlying housing demand remains structurally strong due to demographics and household formation, many potential buyers are struggling to meet affordability thresholds. Elevated borrowing costs have increased monthly payments, forcing builders to rely on pricing adjustments or incentives to stimulate demand. As a result, homebuilders are seeing buyers take longer to make purchasing decisions.



Consumer confidence has softened amid macroeconomic uncertainty, including concerns about job security and broader geopolitical risks. Even buyers who have the financial ability to purchase homes are often delaying decisions due to uncertainty about economic conditions and interest-rate trends.



Homebuilders noted that buyer urgency weakened in late 2025, with many consumers adopting a “wait-and-see” approach before committing to large purchases such as homes. This cautious behavior has led to slower sales absorption rates and more volatile demand patterns across regions.



Rising Land & Development Costs, More Use of Sales Incentives: Land costs remain a persistent challenge for builders. Even as demand moderates, the price of developable land has not declined significantly in many markets. Builders continue to face higher lot costs and development expenses, which can compress margins and limit their ability to lower home prices to improve affordability. Companies have emphasized that land acquisition decisions are becoming more selective, with some builders terminating previously planned land deals or restructuring land pipelines to manage capital more efficiently under current market conditions.



To stimulate demand in a softer market, builders have increasingly relied on sales incentives such as mortgage rate buydowns, closing cost assistance and price discounts. While these strategies can help convert hesitant buyers, they also pressure margins. Builders expect incentives to remain elevated as long as mortgage rates stay high and affordability constraints persist. The need to balance pricing with sales pace has therefore become an operational challenge across the industry.



Structural Housing Shortage, Favorable Demographics & Household Formation: One of the strongest tailwinds for the U.S. homebuilding industry remains the structural shortage of housing. Homebuilders continue to highlight that the United States faces a persistent undersupply of homes after years of underbuilding following the global financial crisis. This supply imbalance has created a long-term foundation for demand, particularly as population growth and household formation continue. Even though short-term affordability pressures have slowed buyer activity, builders expect the structural shortage of housing to support the market over time.



Demographic trends remain a powerful long-term driver for housing demand. Millennials are entering their prime homebuying years, while older millennials who delayed purchases earlier in the cycle are increasingly looking to buy homes as incomes rise and family formation accelerates. In addition, population growth and continued job and wage expansion in many U.S. regions are contributing to household formation. These factors collectively support long-term housing demand even during periods of economic uncertainty.



Cost-Control Efforts, Focus on Entry-Level Buyers, Acquisitions & Adoption of Technology: Given the accelerated raw material prices, companies have been relying on effective cost control and focusing on making the homebuilding platform more efficient, which is resulting in higher operating leverage. Some homebuilders also follow a dynamic pricing model, which enables them to set the price according to the latest market conditions. The majority of companies are focused on the growing demand for entry-level homes and addressing the need for lower-priced homes. Meanwhile, industry players have been acquiring other homebuilding companies in desirable markets, resulting in improved volumes, market share, revenues and profitability.



Meanwhile, the adoption of technology in construction presents a key opportunity for homebuilders in 2026. The integration of generative AI, robotics, and 3D printing can improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and speed up project timelines. Builders who embrace these innovations can streamline operations, address labor shortages, and improve quality, ultimately gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry is a 18-stock group within the broader Zacks Construction sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #240, which places it in the bottom 1% of more than 240 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a lower earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Since January 2026, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased to $8.35 per share from $8.47.



Despite the industry’s blurred near-term view, we will present a few stocks that one may consider adding to their portfolio. Before that, it’s worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation.

Industry Lags Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry has underperformed the S&P 500 Index and the broader Zacks Construction sector in the past year.



In the past year, the industry has dropped 1.6% against the broader sector’s 18.7% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 Composite has risen 24.1% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, which is commonly used for valuing homebuilding stocks, the industry is currently trading at 12.5 compared with the S&P 500’s 22.01 and the sector’s 20.23.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 13.90X and as low as 4.20X, with a median of 9.42X, as the chart below shows.

Industry’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. S&P 500

Industry’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Sector

2 Homebuilding Stocks in Focus

We have selected two stocks from the Zacks homebuilding space that are navigating challenges with the company-specific tailwinds.



Toll Brothers: Based in Horsham, PA, Toll Brothers builds and sells luxury homes in residential communities across the United States and provides related financing services. The company’s long-term outlook remains supported by strong demand drivers and strategic expansion initiatives. The company plans to increase its community count by 8–10% in fiscal 2026, supported by a solid land position of about 75,000 lots that provides visibility for future development. Its focus on affluent luxury buyers also offers stability, as these customers are generally less affected by affordability pressures and often benefit from rising home equity and stock market gains. Demand is further supported by favorable demographics, including millennials entering peak homebuying years and a significant generational wealth transfer. Additionally, the persistent housing supply shortage in the United States and improving activity during the spring selling season are expected to support sustained demand for Toll Brothers’ homes.



Toll Brothers — a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock — has gained 37.7% in the past year. TOL stock has seen an upward estimate revision for fiscal 2026 earnings to $12.71 from $12.67 per share in the past seven days. Yet, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is expected to register a 5.8% year-over-year decline. Meanwhile, this company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.8%. TOL has a trailing 12-month Return on Equity (ROE) of 16.8%, higher than the industry’s 11.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: TOL

Green Brick Partners: This third-largest builder in Dallas–Fort Worth is a diversified homebuilder and land developer operating in Texas, Georgia and Florida. Green Brick Partners has been gaining from its disciplined land acquisition strategy, strong land pipeline and expansion in key high-growth Texas markets. Management highlighted opportunities tied to the expansion of its Trophy brand, particularly in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin, along with a new community launch in Houston expected during the 2026 spring selling season. These initiatives are expected to broaden the company’s exposure to first-time and move-up buyers while diversifying its revenue base. The company also benefits from desirable infill and infill-adjacent locations, which support demand and long-term returns. In addition, a robust lot pipeline and plans to increase community count in the coming years position the company for sustained delivery growth and stronger operating momentum over time.



Green Brick Partners— a Zacks Rank #3 stock — has gained 10.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS is expected to register a 2.6% year-over-year decline. Meanwhile, this company surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing three quarters, the average being 15.5%. GRBK has a trailing 12-month ROE of 17.9%. It currently carries a VGM Score of B.

Price and Consensus: GRBK

