2 Highly Ranked Technology Services Stocks to Consider: CLMB, DAVE

At the moment the Zacks Technology Services Industry is in the top 26% of over 240 Zacks industries with several stocks in the space making their way onto the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.

Seeing as technological advancements are crucial to the ever-evolving landscape of business services, here are two of these highly ranked stocks to consider.

Climb Global Solutions – CLMB

Specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies is Climb Global Solutions CLMB , a provider of information technology (IT) distribution and solutions. Climb Global Solutions caters to up-and-coming companies, particularly in the security & data management, connectivity, computer storage, virtualization & cloud, and software markets.

Providing its services to value-added resellers, one of Climb Global Solutions' notable clients is CDW Corporation CDW , a leading provider of integrated IT solutions. Thanks to its operating efficiency, Climb Global Solutions has been one of the stock market’s top performers in recent years but still trades at a reasonable 21.2X forward earnings multiple.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dave Inc – DAVE

Dave Inc’s DAVE growing fintech platform has attracted millions of Americans with the company gaining notoriety thanks to its flagship 0% interest loan service called ExtraCash. This feature allows users to access small cash advances without interest. Dave members also have access to tools for building long-term financial health, such as goal-driven savings accounts and customizable automatic round-up savings on debit spend transactions.

Attesting to Dave’s popularity, double-digit top and bottom line growth is in the forecast for fiscal 2025 and FY26. More intriguing, EPS estimates have soared over the last 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going public in 2022 through a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, DAVE has rebounded and soared over 1,000% in the last two years. Reassuringly, DAVE is trading at just 12.5X forward earnings and has moved closer to the optimum level of less than 2X forward sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Climb Global Solutions and Dave Inc are two of the most appealing technology services companies to invest in at the moment. Furthermore, their stocks may be ideal buy the dip targets amid recent market volatility.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

