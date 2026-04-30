2 Hidden Ways to Invest in SpaceX Right Now

Key Points

SpaceX is aiming for a June IPO.

Two unique investment vehicles allow you to get exposure early.

10 stocks we like better than EntrepreneurShares Series Trust - ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF ›

It's official: SpaceX is aiming to go public sometime in 2026. I'm personally very excited about the impending SpaceX IPO. Some reports suggest that the space stock could go public as early as June. Those same reports claim that SpaceX will seek a $1.75 trillion valuation, hoping to raise up to $75 billion in fresh capital.

If you're looking to invest in SpaceX, I have some exciting news: the company apparently wants to make it very easy for smaller retail investors to participate. "Retail is going to be a critical part of this and ​a bigger part than any IPO in history," SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen reportedly told a team of bankers in April. Apparently, Elon Musk wants to allocate up to 30% of shares for smaller investors, whereas most companies typically reserve just 5% to 10% for retail investors.

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Don't want to wait until this summer to invest? I have even more good news: the two investment vehicles below allow you to get exposure as early as today.

1. Buy into the Cosmos Fund with sole exposure to SpaceX

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), in partnership with Templum, has a variety of investment vehicles that allow accredited investors to gain exposure to a growing list of private companies like Colossal Biosciences, OpenAI, and Perplexity AI. In December of 2024, SoFi and Templum launched a fund with sole exposure to SpaceX. Gaining access to this fund won't be easy. The initial offering period has long passed, and investors must meet strict requirements in addition to being accredited investors with sufficient income and net asset levels.

Despite the many hoops to jump through, buying into this fund gives you 100% access to SpaceX shares. If you're looking for a cleaner, quicker way to gain exposure and are willing to dilute your investment a bit across other securities, check out the growth ETF below.

2. The specialized ETF gives you 23.49% exposure to SpaceX

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ: XOVR) is perhaps the easiest, cleanest way to get instant exposure to SpaceX shares. "XOVR provides exposure to both public innovators and select late-stage private companies -- within a single, daily liquidity ETF," the ETF's prospectus claims. The fund has just short of $500 million in assets under management with a steep but understandable 0.75% management fee.

Looking through the ETF's portfolio gives you an instant understanding of how this investment vehicle approaches its investments. According to the latest data, 23.49% of the ETF's portfolio is invested in SpaceX, whose shares are held in a special purpose vehicle (SPV). SpaceX is by far the ETF's biggest holding. The rest of the portfolio is dominated by tech stocks and artificial intelligence stocks like Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet.

There are some interesting advantages and disadvantages to investing in the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF. Note that SpaceX is only a minority holding, even though it is the ETF's biggest position. And also note that those shares are held through an SPV, not directly in the ETF's mark to market portfolio.

When investors sell this ETF, then, the ETF is is forced to sell other liquid positions, meaning that the weighting of the SpaceX holding increases. Being unable to manage the portfolio's holdings -- limited by the SPVs inability to buy and sell SpaceX shares with ease -- can create some strange disconnects between the ETF's trading price and the value of its underlying assets.

In theory, this means that the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF could allow investors to buy into the SpaceX IPO at a relative discount. But it also means that investors in this ETF may not benefit as much as they'd expect should SpaceX's valuation soar even higher.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.