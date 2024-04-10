2 Harbor Mutual Funds for Superior Returns

With over 35 years of market presence, Harbor mutual funds stand out as an attractive investment option. The mutual funds are managed by boutique managers, emphasizing active management for superior outcomes. Through strategic portfolio adjustments and a strong focus on client relationships, Harbor provides a compelling investment option for navigating all market environments.

Investing Harbor mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen two Harbor mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Inv HCAIX fund invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks of U.S. companies, with market capitalization of at least $1 billion at the time of purchase. HCAIX advisors also invest in securities issued by foreign entities, including those operating in emerging markets.

Kathleen A. McCarragher has been the lead manager of HCAIX since Feb 28, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (8.7%), NVIDIA Corp (7.7%), and Amazon.com, Inc. (7.6%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

HCAIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.4% and 17.1% respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.03%. HCAIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Harbor Small Cap Value Investor HISVX invests in securities of small-cap companies, which the advisor defines as those with market capitalizations falling within the range of the Russell 2000 Index.

Paul Viera has been the lead manager of HISVX since Dec 14, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (3.5%), Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (3.3%), and Parsons Corp (3%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

HISVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.9% and 7.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.24%. HISVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

