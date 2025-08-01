2 Growth Stocks to Buy With $200 and Hold Forever

Key Points Nu is rolling out new products in new regions, giving it a long growth runway.

SoFi recently reported its highest growth rates in two years.

Even if you only have $200 to invest, you can find amazing stocks that could reward you well over the long term. It's even better if you have $200 to spend monthly, which is an important part of a wealth-generating strategy.

However, $200 is enough to just get started or pick a new addition to your portfolio, if you choose wisely. Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are two great choices, and their low price tags mean you can pick up quite a few shares, even if you have a limited budget.

1. Nu: All digital in Brazil

Nu is an all-digital bank headquartered in Brazil, also serving Mexico and Colombia. Brazil has a different financial system than in the U.S., and it has been historically dominated by a handful of large, legacy banks with many regulations and high barriers to entry. It essentially served the upper economic class.

Even members of that elite group had to navigate the banking system's cumbersome bureaucracy. Nu's founders, who did have access, were frustrated and figured they could offer a simplified and democratized model. Nu has been growing ever since.

Today, it counts more than half of the adult population of Brazil as customers. It's also still getting started in Mexico and Colombia, where it's growing at a faster pace than Brazil, and has ambitions to expand to more parts of Latin America. Its hands are pretty full these days with the three countries it serves, but it's good for the investing thesis to understand that there are large expansion opportunities.

Revenue increased 40% year over year in the 2025 first quarter (currency neutral), and net income increased 74%. It added 4.3 million customers in the quarter, or 19.3 million year over year, with most of them still coming from Brazil.

Nu stock fell earlier this year after Berkshire Hathaway closed out its position in the bank. Warren Buffett and his team were early investors in Nu. Although they didn't give a reason for selling their position, it looks like Buffett has been more interested in solid, established leaders with his recent trades.

There's also been economic volatility in Brazil, and Nu stock has been little changed during the past year. If you have some appetite for risk, Nu could be a standout stock over many years.

Nu stock trades at about $12.60 per share, as of this writing. You could purchase quite a few shares for $200.

2. SoFi: All digital in the U.S.

SoFi operates a platform similar to Nu's in the U.S., but it's geared toward a more prosperous population and has its own unique brand and model. It offers digital financial services, including its core lending products, as well as a wide assortment of financial services, like bank accounts and investing tools.

SoFi stock got a boost recently when it announced it was bringing back cryptocurrency trading on its app, which it had shut down a few years ago as part of regulatory moves to get its bank charter. Regulations have recently changed, and cryptocurrency trading is back, in addition to a rollout of Blockchain-based products coming up on the SoFi app.

The company continues to draw attention to its services and onboards new customers. In the 2025 second quarter, it had another record for new customers, with 850,000 additions to the platform, a 34% increase year over year. It added 1.26 million products, implying that its strategy of getting customers to buy more than one product is working.

Adjusted net revenue increased 44% year over year to $858 million, its biggest increase in two years. The bank is doing well all around, with a strong showing in the lending business.

Revenue increased 30% year over year in the quarter, and contribution profit was up 24%. The company is benefiting from lower interest rates, and management is capitalizing on the opportunity to expand its lending services with new products aimed at specific populations and more flexible refinancing options.

However, it's the financial services segment that's driving the highest growth. Financial services revenue increased 106% year over year in the quarter and accounted for 89% of product increases. Contribution profit was up 241% over last year.

SoFi is still a fairly small bank, compared with the large U.S. banks, but it's growing much faster. Its credit metrics are improving as it gains quality customers from the young professional base it targets, and lower interest rates make it easier for customers to repay loans.

The company offers incredible opportunities for investors who can hold for many years. SoFi stock trades for less than $22 per share, as of this writing, and a $200 investment today has the potential to grow many times over.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Nu Holdings and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

