2 Great Stocks I Wouldn't Buy Right Now

Just because a business is profitable and has an excellent brand doesn't always mean that it's a good investment. In this video, Tyler Crowe explains why he wouldn't put money into Nike's (NYSE: NKE) turnaround while Matt Frankel discusses why, although Visa (NYSE: V) is a tremendous business, you won't find the stock in his portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 21, 2025. The video was published on Aug. 22, 2025.

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.