2 Genius Stocks This Billionaire Is Loading Up on for 2026

Key Points

Microsoft is positioned to capitalize on the massive AI buildout.

Meta Platforms sold off despite a strong quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Daniel Loeb and Third Point Management have posted an impressive track record since the company's founding in 1995. When they make moves in the market, investors should pay attention, and two stocks they bought in the third quarter look like great investment picks.

Thanks to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements, we know that Third Point added to its Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) positions during Q3. Both moves are significant and indicate that the hedge fund believes these two stocks have strong upside.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Microsoft

From the second quarter to Q3, Third Point added 700,000 shares of Microsoft. That nearly tripled its position in the stock, indicating huge confidence. Microsoft is a key player in the artificial intelligence realm, and this addition shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

While Third Point could be buying Microsoft for its underlying business, it could also be adding shares as a way of proxy-investing in OpenAI. Because OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, isn't a public company, owning Microsoft is one of the ways investors can gain OpenAI exposure. Microsoft reportedly owns about 27% of OpenAI, and with rumors swirling that OpenAI could go public sometime in 2026, that could result in Microsoft's stock spiking if OpenAI goes public.

Even without that catalyst, Microsoft's base business is thriving, with its Office products seeing strong growth due to Copilot adoption and its cloud computing business, Azure, being a top option to build AI models in.

Wall Street analysts expect Microsoft to post solid gains over the next few years, with fiscal year 2026 (ending June 30, 2026) and FY 2027 revenue growth expected to be about 16% and 15%, respectively. That's market-beating growth, making it fairly obvious why Daniel Loeb and Third Point want exposure to Microsoft.

I think Microsoft will continue to be a strong AI pick, and investors can follow Loeb's trade with confidence.

Meta Platforms

Money managers aren't required to report their end-of-quarter holdings until 45 days after the quarter closes, so the information we are dealing with from Third Point is as of Sept. 30, the end of the third quarter.

Unfortunately for Meta shareholders, the stock is down around 10% since then. This sell-off occurred because of a poorly received Q3 earnings report, highlighting how much money Meta plans to spend on data center capital expenditures during 2026.

It wouldn't surprise me if Third Point loaded up on the stock in the fourth quarter, though we won't know until it submits its next filing. The reason I think Third Point likely added to its position during Q4 is that Meta's core business was quite strong during that time frame. Despite the stock plummeting following the Q3 earnings announcement, Meta's revenue rose an impressive 26% year over year. This shows the strength of its underlying ads business in the social media space, and is a trend that likely won't slow down anytime soon.

After the sell-off, Meta trades for an attractive 22 times 2026 earning estimates.

For comparison, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) trades for 22.3 times forward earnings estimates. With Meta trading at a discount to the broader market, I think that this indicates it's a great time to buy the stock. After all, it's putting up market-beating growth quarter after quarter, so this decline should be temporary.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,703!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,689!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 966% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 3, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.