2 Game-Changing Updates Coming to Solana in 2026

Key Points

Solana plans to introduce Alpenglow, a consensus protocol that improves speed and security.

It should also complete its Firedancer upgrade, a software that processed 1 million transactions per second in testing.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Since its launch in 2020, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has stood out from other programmable blockchains for its performance. Transactions process in seconds, and transaction fees are well under $0.01.

Successful blockchains are constantly evolving, and Solana is no exception. This year is shaping up to be a big one for Solana, as there are two major technical upgrades scheduled.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The first is Alpenglow, a new consensus protocol to replace its current system of validating transactions. While Solana's existing consensus protocol is fast, it has some limitations. Transaction finalization takes about 12 to 13 seconds, for starters. With Alpenglow, it will drop to as low as 100-150 milliseconds.

Alpenglow also improves the network's security. It provides "20+20" resilience, meaning the network remains safe even if 20% of the validation nodes act maliciously and another 20% are offline.

In addition, Solana will release the full version of its Firedancer validator client software. Firedancer could drastically improve Solana's transaction processing, as it handled up to 1 million transactions per second (tps) in testing.

It's also more bug-resistant than the previous validator client, Agave. Firedancer breaks each validator's task into separate tiles, which keeps issues contained. If there's a bug, the validator can simply restart that tile. Solana also runs a bug bounty program for Firedancer, offering bounties of up to $500,000.

Solana is currently running a hybrid software with elements of Firedancer and Agave, known as Frankendancer. The full release is expected later this year.

Solana and most major cryptocurrencies have declined significantly recently. Downturns come with the territory when investing in crypto, and it's important to look at technological developments rather than just price movements. While Solana may not have had a poor start to the year from a price perspective, its upgrades should make it a faster, more secure blockchain and attract more users to its ecosystem.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Lyle Daly has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.