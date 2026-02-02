2 FPA Mutual Funds to Add Stability to Your Portfolio

Founded in 1954, First Pacific Advisors (FPA) is an independent investment firm. It managed $32 billion of assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. The investment strategy of FPA bases its decisions on intrinsic value evaluation and price management throughout different market conditions. The mutual fund of the investment strategy uses risk control methods to protect capital while fund managers perform independent research to select investments instead of following market trends, making it a reliable investment option.

We have chosen two FPA mutual funds — FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Inv QRSVX and FPA Flexible Fixed Income FPFIX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Inv fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap companies.

Steve Scruggs has been the lead manager of QRSVX since June 13, 2002. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Fabrinet (4.4%), Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (4.4%) and TD SYNNEX Corp (4%) as of Aug. 31, 2025.

QRSVX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.4% and 10.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.92%. QRSVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

FPA Flexible Fixed Income fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. FPFIX invests a majority of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies whose equity securities have a market capitalization of $5 billion or more.

Abhijeet Patwardhan has been the lead manager of FPFIX since Dec. 31, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (45.4%), U.S. Treasury Notes (8.7%), and U.S. Treasury Bills (5.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

FPFIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.2% and 4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.55%. FPFIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (QRSVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FPFIX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.