2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet in 2026

Key Points

Quantum computing leader IonQ is expected to report 112% revenue growth in 2025 and another 87% increase for 2026.

Growing demand for AI infrastructure is expected to more than double the revenue of leading Bitcoin miner Iren Limited in 2026.

The bull market has sent all the major market indices to new highs in 2025. But it's no surprise to see the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite continuing its streak of outperformance. The Nasdaq has significantly outpaced the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 over the last 10 years, and so far in 2025, that continues to be the case. At the time of this writing, the Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P are each up 17%, 13%, and 8%, respectively, year to date.

The tech sector is being driven by growing investment in artificial intelligence (AI), which promises to add trillions in value to the economy in the decades to come. Here are two high-growth tech stocks that Wall Street analysts expect will grow revenues at high rates through 2026.

1. IonQ: Estimated revenue growth of 87% in 2026

Quantum computing is an emerging industry gaining a lot of investor attention for its potential to bring technological breakthroughs in science. IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has been investing in this technology for 30 years, giving the business a big head start in what could become an important industry in the next few decades.

Wall Street analysts expect IonQ's revenue to grow 112% this year before growing 87% in 2026. IonQ builds quantum computing systems that it offers as a service through cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure.

There are other companies working on quantum computing, such as Rigetti Computing, International Business Machines, and Microsoft. However, IonQ management believes its technology roadmap is five years ahead of any of these companies. Its patent portfolio has grown from 35 patents to 1,060 over the last five years.

There is a lot going on in the company's favor, but it won't be smooth sailing. IonQ is not yet profitable, having reported substantial operating losses. This shouldn't be concerning, given it is in the early stages of this opportunity, but this could cause sharp swings in the share price around the company's quarterly earnings reports.

Moreover, the stock is expensive after a massive run over the past year. Its market cap is currently $18 billion, which is high relative to the company's expected revenue of $91 million this year.

Despite these risks, IonQ is positioning itself as the leader in this emerging industry. Through internal investment and strategic acquisitions, it aims to offer quantum computing solutions at lower costs and with lower power requirements than competitors.

IonQ is an exciting business with tremendous long-term potential. But investors shouldn't expect the stock to keep moving up in a straight line. Quantum computing is an early-stage technology with a lot of unknowns on how businesses will use it and how large the market will be in the next decade.

2. Iren Limited: Estimated revenue growth of 126% in 2026

More investors are becoming aware of an urgent need for additional data center capacity to enable continued growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. Iren Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), which stands for Iris Energy, is a leading Bitcoin miner and data center builder. At the time of writing, its stock has rocketed 505% year to date.

The Wall Street consensus has Iren's revenue growing 130% in 2025 before surging another 126% in 2026. This growth would increase its revenue from $497 million over the last four quarters to nearly $2.5 billion by the end of next year. Iren is transitioning from its focus on Bitcoin mining, which generates over $1 billion in annualized revenue, to offering its data centers for high-performance computing and AI.

If you have wondered why AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT can sometimes take a while to respond to a prompt, it's because they are short on compute. There is more demand than available capacity. This is why OpenAI has announced multibillion-dollar deals with chip suppliers and cloud infrastructure companies recently. Even Microsoft is struggling with limited capacity right now. It just signed a deal worth up to $19 billion with data center operator Nebius Group.

Iren will get its share of deals. It is operating as a vertically integrated supplier of AI infrastructure. It has the land, facilities, 2.9 gigawatts of contracted power, and Nvidia chips. Iren could bring competition to CoreWeave, an AI hyperscaler with a $68 billion market cap. The disadvantage for CoreWeave is that it doesn't own and operate any data centers, but instead leases capacity from other companies.

Iren has the assets to become a hyperscaler itself, which is not reflected in the stock's valuation. Its market cap is $17 billion, but it should be worth as much as CoreWeave, if not more. For what it's worth, Cantor Fitzgerald recently raised its price target to $100 and reiterated an overweight (buy) rating on the shares.

John Ballard has positions in Bitcoin, IonQ, Iren, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, International Business Machines, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.