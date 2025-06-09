2 eVTOL Stocks to Load Up On This Week

Sometimes the best investment opportunities come wrapped in government buzzwords and unrealistic timelines.

Last Friday, the White House issued an executive order called "Unleashing American Drone Dominance." Yes, that's the actual title. And while it's long on ambition and short on specifics, buried in the bureaucratic language is something that matters for growth investors: a clear signal that the administration wants to fast-track electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The executive order creates an eVTOL pilot program requiring the FAA to select at least five companies for real-world operations, with aggressive timelines that suggest political pressure to move faster than typical aviation bureaucracy allows.

While the details remain vague and the timelines optimistic, the direction is clear: America wants to lead in urban air mobility. This political tailwind arrives just as the technology reaches commercial viability, creating a rare convergence of innovation, regulation, and market demand.

Now, before you roll your eyes at another government initiative, consider this: Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) and Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) don't need this executive order to succeed. Both companies are working through FAA certification (though timelines for experimental aircraft are notoriously opaque), have secured major airline partnerships, and claim to be targeting commercial launches shortly.

What both companies are getting is something potentially more valuable -- political cover to move faster through the regulatory maze. Both stocks have already had massive runs over the past 12 months (Archer up 203%, Joby up 63%), but if you think flying taxis are still science fiction, you haven't been paying attention. Here's why these two pioneers look like buys even after their recent runs.

Archer Aviation: The execution story

Archer Aviation operates with remarkable efficiency for a pre-revenue company, achieving milestones that arguably justify its $5.6 billion market cap. The company's Midnight aircraft, designed to carry four passengers plus a pilot on trips up to 100 miles, recently completed piloted flights -- a critical step that positions Archer, alongside Joby, as one of America's leading eVTOL companies.

With partnerships spanning United Airlines for domestic routes and Stellantis for manufacturing expertise, Archer has assembled the pieces for rapid commercialization once certification arrives. Its Launch Edition program, securing commitments from Abu Dhabi Aviation and Ethiopian Airlines valued at up to $30 million each, provides early revenue visibility and validates international demand.

The investment case is compelling. Archer's $6 billion order backlog now exceeds its entire $5.6 billion market cap, while its hefty 11.7% short interest (as of mid-May) sets up a potential short squeeze. Though Friday's executive order lacks implementation details, it sends an unmistakable signal -- the U.S. government views eVTOL dominance as a national priority. For a company already executing ahead of most of its peers in many ways, that political validation could be the spark that sends shares soaring in the months ahead.

Joby Aviation: The deep-pocketed pioneer

Joby Aviation brings unmatched financial firepower to the eVTOL race, with $813 million in cash plus Toyota's recent $250 million investment (part of a $500 million commitment) providing runway through commercialization. The company's Q1 2025 achievements read like a pre-launch checklist: routine pilot-on-board transition flights, Virgin Atlantic partnership for U.K. market entry, fifth production aircraft powered on, and expanded Marina manufacturing facility set for June handover.

Joby benefits from Toyota's manufacturing expertise embedded directly in operations, potentially solving the hardest challenge facing aerospace start-ups -- scaling from prototypes to volume production. The company claims to be 62% complete on its side of Stage 4 FAA certification (43% on FAA's side), though investors should view these self-reported metrics skeptically given the opaque nature of experimental aircraft approval. That's not a knock against either company, but the reality of developing a new form of aviation.

With strategic partnerships including Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, and a $131 million Department of Defense contract, Joby has diversified its path to revenue across commercial, international, and military applications. And like Archer, Joby also sports a fairly high short interest, with 7.6% of outstanding shares sold short in May. As such, this eVTOL pioneer could also benefit form a short squeeze on positive news or a marketwide melt-up.

Why these two eVTOL pioneers are a buy this week

Friday's executive order accelerated the eVTOL timeline, and the market hasn't caught on. While Archer executes lean and Joby brings Toyota's backing, both companies now face compressed regulatory timelines that could pull commercial operations forward by years.

This week's setup is compelling: Heavy short interest creates squeeze potential, operational milestones keep hitting, and a fresh political catalyst has just emerged. So, for growth investors comfortable with volatility, this could be a stellar entry point.

Should you invest $1,000 in Archer Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Archer Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Archer Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,517!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $868,615!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, and Toyota Motor. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.