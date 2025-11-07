2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Emerging Market Stocks

In the last trading session, Wall Street delivered poor performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY slipped 0.9%, DIA tumbled 0.7%, and QQQ moved 1.7% lower on the day.

Two specialized ETFs also stood out, with trading volumes far exceeding normal levels. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. These ETFs could be worth watching in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

EEMA: Volume 2.72 Times Average

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) was under the microscope as about 210,379 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 77,361 shares and came as EEMA lost about 0.6% in the last trading session. EEMA inched up 0.4% in a month.

EDZ: Volume 4.24 Times Average

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3x Shares (EDZ) ETF was in the spotlight as around 223,668 shares moved hands compared with an average of 53,610 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as EDZ gained 1.3% in the last session. EDZ ETF has lost 2.8% over the past month.



This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

