2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Treasury and Small Cap

In the last trading session, Wall Street gained on the back of strong corporate earnings results. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 0.6% and DIA rose 0.2%, while QQQ moved 1.6% higher on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

IEF : Volume 7.35 Times Average

This Treasury ETF was in the spotlight as around 53 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 8 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IEF shed 0.1% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of falling yields that could have a big impact on Treasuries like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. IEF has gained 1.8% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.

DWAS : Volume 4.21 Times Average

This small-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 163,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 41,000 shares and came as DWAS gained 1.5% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on the investors’ searching for beaten-down stocks in the portfolio. DWAS has gained 3% in a month’s time.



