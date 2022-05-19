2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Small-Cap & TIPS

In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely downbeat. Among the top ETFs, SPY declined 4%, DIA retreated about 3.5% while QQQ moved 4.9% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

IJR : Volume 5.15 Times Average

This small-cap ETF was under the microscope as about 24.83 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 4.82 million shares and came as IJR lost more than 3% in the last trading session. IJR is down 11.1% in a month’s time.

TIP : Volume 2.86 Times Average

This TIPS ETF was in the spotlight as around 14.95 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 5.23 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as TIP gained 0.7% in the last session. TIP has slumped 1.8% over the past month.





