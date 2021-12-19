2 ETFs That Tap Into Millennial Influence on Social Media

Social media and millennials can certainly go hand in hand, which opens up opportunities in 2022 for a pair of Global X exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Instagram noted the forthcoming trends that could shape social media influence on millennials in 2022. This was captured in the first edition of the Instagram Trend Report.

"This report is your guide to the upcoming trends, as defined by Gen-Z, that will shape culture in 2022," Instagram writes. "In order to create this report, we tapped into the minds of Gen-Z to learn more about the rising Instagram trends across categories including music, fashion, creators and celebs, beauty, social justice, and so much more."

Some of the topics covered in the report include:

The influence of fashion trends

The effect of social media on retail, especially online retail

Social media's impact on music choices

The rise of content creators as celebrities in the social media sphere

The re-evaluation of career/education goals as a result of social media influence

Social media's impact on food choices, especially cooking at home

The effect of social media on mental health issues

The continued rise of gaming

The use of memes as a control method

Social justice activity via online platforms

2 ETFs to Capitalize on the Trends

One ETF worth noting to capture these trends is the Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL), which seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Social Media Total Return Index. The index tracks the equity performance of the largest and most liquid companies involved in the social media industry, including companies that provide social networking, file sharing, and other web-based media applications.

Another one is the Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (MILN). MILN seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Indxx Millennials Thematic Index.

In the case of MILN, the underlying index is designed to measure the performance of U.S.-listed companies that provide exposure to the millennial generation as defined by the index provider. The millennial generation refers to the demographic in the U.S. with birth years ranging from 1980 to 2000. The fund offers:

High growth potential: MILN enables investors to access high growth potential through companies at the leading edge of a long-term, structural demographic trend affecting multiple sectors of the economy.

An unconstrained approach: MILN’s composition transcends classic sector and industry classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

ETF efficiency: In a single trade, MILN delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the millennial theme.

