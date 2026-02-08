2 Cryptocurrencies Set to Rebound in 2026

Key Points

Solana's speed could make it attractive to stablecoin issuers.

Chainlink could play a crucial role as a bridge between blockchain and real-world data.

When cryptocurrency prices are falling, it can be hard to imagine what a rebound might look like. But markets are cyclical and -- prices aside -- the crypto industry is in a better position now than it's been in for years.

Traditional financial institutions are starting to integrate blockchain solutions, which could not only drive a rebound but also push prices to new highs. Here are two cryptos that could benefit this year.

1. Solana

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) fell by 35.7% in 2025, finishing the year at $124.52. However, while it got pulled down by the broader decline in prices, it also set a new all-time high of $293.31 last January. It could get back there in 2026. Solana could rebound if it sees success in multiple potential applications, such as use in the stablecoin and real-world asset tokenization industry.

Stablecoins are blockchain tokens that represent traditional currencies, such as the U.S. dollar. They look set to surge. Analysts at Citi see a best-case scenario as the stablecoin market grows to $4 trillion by 2030. Given that sources put current stablecoin issuance at just over $300 billion, that could mean an increase of over 1,000%.

Solana's speed, combined with low costs, could make it an attractive choice if a significant number of transactions move on-chain. Solana is second only to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in terms of the number of developers and total value locked. Both metrics bode well for future growth.

2. Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is another project that could benefit as traditional finance dips its toe into the crypto waters. It finished 2025 having lost almost 40% across the year, taking it to $12.19. It closed on Feb. 2 at $9.81, which may well be a buying opportunity.

Over the past five years, its lowest price was around $5.30, and its highest was $52.70. Currently close to the bottom end of that, it has strong potential for a rebound.

Chainlink is an oracle coin, which means it feeds smart contracts with data. To unpack that a bit more, smart contracts are pieces of self-executing blockchain code. They need accurate information to trigger at the right moments. Oracle coins provide data from other blockchains and the real world and are crucial components of crypto infrastructure.

For example, if stablecoins grow, that might mean more demand for trustable proof-of-reserve information or price data.

A wider crypto rebound is not guaranteed

The crypto market suffered a significant shock on Oct. 10, 2025, when over $19 billion in leveraged positions got liquidated. At the time, it seemed like a flash crash, but we're still feeling the impact today. Cryptocurrencies have struggled to regain momentum in spite of rallies in other asset classes.

While nothing is certain, that may well change this year as 2025 legislation removed some of the roadblocks to adoption. As traditional finance starts to embrace the blockchain, Solana and Chainlink will be ones to watch.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.