2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Double Over the Next 5 Years

Key Points

Bitcoin could double in value to hit a price of $150,000, especially if it regains its luster as "digital gold."

The number of use cases for XRP continues to expand, greatly boosting its overall utility for banks and financial institutions.

According to online prediction markets, both of these cryptocurrencies have a 10% to 20% chance of doubling in value this year.

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The recent downturn in the crypto market has pushed many leading digital assets to significantly discounted levels, creating potential opportunities for long-term investors. Right now, many major cryptocurrencies are trading 50% or more below their all-time highs. Theoretically, all of them are prime candidates to double in value over the next five years, if not sooner.

Here are two cryptos trading at deep-discount valuations to their all-time highs, with plenty of potential new catalysts on the way in 2026. Both are solid comeback plays.

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Bitcoin

At $74,000, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is now trading 42% below its all-time high of $126,000 from October 2025. That's a steep reversal of fortune for a cryptocurrency that seemed to be on a rocket ship to $200,000 at the start of 2025.

That's why I think Bitcoin may be oversold right now. There's plenty of reason to think that Bitcoin will reclaim its all-time high from 2025, and then climb ever higher to the $150,000 price level.

In fact, online prediction markets currently give Bitcoin a 12% chance of doubling in value this year to hit $150,000. Even better, Bitcoin also has a slim chance (5%) of hitting the $200,000 price level before 2027.

Right now, there are two major catalysts for Bitcoin. One is the return of the "digital gold" investment thesis for Bitcoin. Suddenly, Bitcoin is a safe-haven asset, similar to physical gold. In the wake of Middle East hostilities, Bitcoin has held up admirably. It's now up nearly 10% since the launch of missile strikes on Iran.

The other key catalyst is the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The thinking now is the Republican administration might be tempted to pump up the price of Bitcoin ahead of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, in order to advance their own political ambitions. To do so, they might initiate the buying of new Bitcoin for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. That might sound implausible (or perhaps deeply cynical), but plenty of high-profile investors think it might happen, including Cathie Wood of Ark Invest.

XRP

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is another beaten-down cryptocurrency that seemed to be on a rocket ship to the double-digit price range. But, alas, XRP hit a 52-week high of $3.65 in July 2025, and never recovered. It's been on an epic swoon since then, and currently trades for just $1.50.

But here's the thing: Ripple, the company behind the XRP crypto token, recently laid out a five-year plan for XRP that should help to send it much higher over the next few years. Investors will need to be patient, but XRP might regain the $3 price point as early as this year. Online prediction markets currently give XRP a 20% chance of hitting $3 before 2027.

Thanks to a series of blockchain and crypto-related acquisitions worth more than a combined $3 billion, Ripple is now working on a strategy to find more use cases for the XRP token and boost overall institutional adoption. As a base-case scenario, XRP should begin to account for a greater and greater percentage of global cross-border payments. According to executives at Ripple, that figure could be as high as 14% by the year 2030.

How long will it take to double in value?

Just keep in mind: There are no sure things in crypto, even for market behemoths such as Bitcoin and XRP. Before these two cryptos head higher, there may be a series of feints, head-fakes, and double-moves, making it close to impossible for crypto investors to tell what's really happening until it's too late.

As a result, it might take as long as five years for these two cryptocurrencies to double in value. But I'm highly confident that a modest upfront investment in these two cryptocurrencies today will pay off big later, as long as investors are willing to buy and hold for the long haul.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.