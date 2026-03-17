2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy on the (Really Big) Dip

Key Points

Bitcoin is down 20% in 2026, while Ethereum is down 30%.

Despite its recent slide in price, Bitcoin could still hit a price of $1 million by 2030.

Ethereum remains a powerhouse in DeFi, giving it plenty of upward price potential.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Almost without exception, every major cryptocurrency is down at least 20% in 2026. And they are down even bigger from their all-time highs in 2025, back when crypto euphoria reigned supreme.

Of course, you can safely avoid many of these cryptocurrencies for now. They're never coming back. However, there are two cryptocurrencies that you can buy on the (really big) dip. They both have the support of institutional investors, yet both appear to be wildly undervalued.

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1. Bitcoin

The obvious pick is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It's down 20% in 2026, and nearly 45% from its all-time high of $126,000 in October.

Just six months ago, Bitcoin looked like a no-brainer crypto investment pick. But a lot has changed since then. Most notably, the "digital gold" investment thesis for Bitcoin has fallen apart. Gold and Bitcoin are now headed in very different directions.

But there's still reason to be hopeful about Bitcoin. After all, the world's most popular cryptocurrency has a long track record of bouncing back from adversity. Dating all the way back to 2013, it has never posted back-to-back losing years. So, after a down year in 2025, Bitcoin should rebound in 2026.

Bitcoin is simply in the "bust" phase of its typical four-year boom-or-bust cycle. Just wait a few months, and see what happens. For good reason, investors are still clinging to the notion that Bitcoin will be a $1 million digital asset by 2030.

2. Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is also in the midst of a prolonged dip. It's down 30% in 2026, and a whopping 60% from its all-time high of $4,954 in August.

But just as with Bitcoin, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Ethereum. For one, Ethereum remains the premier Layer-1 blockchain network for decentralized finance (DeFi), and it's not even close. It's also a market leader when it comes to both stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

If there's any cryptocurrency that's going to get a bounce from new pro-crypto legislation coming soon from Congress, it's Ethereum. That's because Ethereum is a building block for everything that gets built within the blockchain industry. It's a blockchain ecosystem as much as it is a digital currency, which is why any legislation that promotes the growth and development of crypto is going to be a boon for Ethereum.

Ethereum might not have the "sky is the limit" growth potential of Bitcoin, but it's still poised to move much higher from its current price of just $2,000. According to investment firm VanEck, Ethereum could hit a price of $55,000 by 2030 in a super ultra-bullish scenario.

Caveats for investors

The big caveat is that this is not just a dip. It is a really big dip. A typical dip in the financial markets is 5%. This dip is much bigger, so investors need to have real conviction in the long-term investment thesis for each of these cryptos before buying.

Thankfully, it's easy to have confidence in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Both have long historical track records that date back more than a decade. Both have the support of institutional investors. And both have the seal of approval from the current Trump administration. Buying the dip on these two cryptocurrencies has worked in the past, and it will work again in 2026.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.